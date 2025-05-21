'The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS' with Vocal and as Instrumental

May 21, 2025

‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ poem came out of seeing two Teams of the B.I.S.C.I.S. (Brain Injury Spinal Cord Injury Survivors) League play softball on the Field of Miracles “diamond” in New Orleans’ Riverside Park, behind the Audubon Zoo, in November 2010. Florence André of Touro Hospital, Touro being base and sponsor for the League, took me out to this ballgame—thanks to Florence forever!

What ‘The DREAMERS […] ‘ relates goes with the generosity recounted in the ‘Why We Live in New Orleans’ Post of today.

Last September I revisited the Field of Miracles on a weekday evening. The BISCIS League was diminished after “COVID” but still playing. Angels in the Outfield were still assisting hitters, fielders, and base-runners

Norman and his Angel in the Outfield Davidia. Norman, said one spectator, “is the first blind man to hit an inside-the-park Home Run!”

Linda Shine is still Home-Plate Umpire.

Batters are still teeing-up and competing.

The Track, ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ became a Song of the Day on the All About Jazz website in early March. Over 2700 Listens have followed there.

Wonders keep happening. I hope that you-all dig the Track in its back-to-back presentation. Heck, 20 minutes of Dancing is a pretty good Work-Out … especially if you can imagine the B.I.S.C.I.S. and their Angels there with you!