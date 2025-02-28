Substack's M.E.A.I has a go at the Trilateral Commission and the Big Lie of Rockefellers' "Free Market Forces"

The central pull-quote.

‘In 1973, too, with the United States losing its war on the ground in Vietnam, David Rockefeller, advised by future or then National Security Advisors Zbignew Brzezinski and Henry Kissinger, founded the Trilateral Commission.

The Trilateral Commission was like an international version of the Downtown-Lower Manhattan Association.

It was also like a supranational version of the Council on Foreign Relations that has shaped the U. S. since its founding by bankers and industrialists in 1921.

Executives from Corporations, Government and academia made up the Trilateral Commission along with European nobility. Men from nations in the industrialized North (the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada) dominated the Commission’s membership. The Trilateral Commission divided the “ ‘free world’ “ into three regions for “ ‘development.’ ”

David Rockefeller wrote then: ‘Broad human interests are being served best in economic terms where free market forces are able to transcend national boundaries.’

The Trilateral Commission’s premise was, however, a lie.

The basic concept of ‘free market forces’ is a lie--another form of ‘Big Lie’, whether it’s voiced consciously or not.

‘Free market forces‘ have nothing to do with the ability of Western economies to take more each year in interest from Southern nations’ debts than the principal of said debt.

As capitalism depends on exploitation, money-lending and speculation to sustain itself (through Banks, Exchanges of commodities and stocks), it depends on brutal and material power (through legislative bodies, Police, Sheriffs and international Armed Forces) to carry on its inequities.

The forced, worsening imbalance between Northern and Southern nations’ economies means that Southern nations’ revenue from resources (oil, bananas, bauxite, coffee, copper, diamonds, gas,

gold ... manganese, nickel, titanium, zinc, ...) and their people's 12- hours-a-day labor are ultimately cost-free to their exploiters. It means that these nations and their peoples can never escape debt. That is, their people can never escape the crushing, grinding, distorting pressures of poverty.

The supranational exploiters’ methods are thus to me worse than local mafias. The supranational exploiters and their means never let a farm or shop or workers and families gain a penny or peso against debt.’