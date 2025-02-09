New Orleans' Drummers' Medley

The full, original Post and its accompanying Bandcamp audio is over in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com Website. Below, however, offers you everything essential about it.

0:00 We begin with an excerpt from "Shake Off the Dust" from HERLIN RILEY's 2016 album on Mack Avenue, NEW DIRECTION .

with Godwin Louis alto saxophone, Bruce Harris trumpet, Emmet Cohen piano, and Russell Hall bass.

￼

1:25 Maryse Philippe Déjean asks Herlin: "Who are some of the drummers who have inspired you?"

Herlin cites his grandfather Frank Lastie and uncle Walter Lastie and then James Black, John Boudreaux and Earl Palmer.

1:43 JAMES BLACK medley:

"Monkey Puzzle" with Ellis Marsalis Quartet, 1963,

"Hook & Sling" with Eddie Bo, 1969,

and "Riverboat" with Lee Dorsey and Allen Toussaint, 1970.

5:50 JOHN BOUDREAUX medley

"WYLD" with the AFO Executives, 1962,

"I Walk On Guilded Splinters" with Dr. John and Harold Battiste

and the name-dropped spirit of Coco Robicheaux, 1968.

9:15 EARL PALMER medley

"That's What Got You Killed Before" Dave Bartholomew,

"Lawdy Lawdy Miss Clawdy" Lloyd Price,

"Every Time I Hear That Mellow Saxophone" Roy Montrell,

"Ready Teddy" Little Richard,

"Hippy Hippy Shake" Chan Romero, duet with Sandy Nelson,

"The Lonely Bull" Herb Alpert,

"The Girl From Ipanema" Lou Rawls.

"In The Heat Of The Night" Ray Charles,

"Constipation Blues" Screaming Jay Hawkins.

(At least two of these edits are from the Earl Palmer's 'Big Beat' series on youtube. Other edits in the medleys are by DP.)

￼

17:09 Two from HERLIN's very fine 2019 album Perpetual Optimisim,

also with Godwin Louis, Bruce Harris, Emmet Cohen and Russell Hall.

17:20 "Be There When I Get There"

23:07 "Twelve 's It", composed by Ellis Marsalis

