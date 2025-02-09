Stands the Human Being
New Orleans' Drummers' Medley
New Orleans' Drummers' Medley

HERLIN RILEY. JAMES BLACK. JOHN BOUDREAUX. EARL PALMER. Some Soul and Delicious Elegance from a Series of Sensitive Creators on the Drums-Set and Otherwise--Food and Libations before Super Bowl #59
Don Paul
Feb 09, 2025
Transcript

The full, original Post and its accompanying Bandcamp audio is over in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com Website. Below, however, offers you everything essential about it.

0:00   We begin with an excerpt from "Shake Off the Dust" from HERLIN RILEY's 2016 album on Mack Avenue, NEW DIRECTION.

with Godwin Louis alto saxophone, Bruce Harris trumpet, Emmet Cohen piano, and Russell Hall bass.

1:25   Maryse Philippe Déjean asks Herlin:  "Who are some of the drummers who have inspired you?"

Herlin cites his grandfather Frank Lastie and uncle Walter Lastie and then James Black, John Boudreaux and Earl Palmer.

1:43 JAMES BLACK medley:

"Monkey Puzzle" with Ellis Marsalis Quartet, 1963,

"Hook & Sling" with Eddie Bo, 1969,

and "Riverboat" with Lee Dorsey and Allen Toussaint, 1970.

5:50   JOHN BOUDREAUX medley

"WYLD" with the AFO Executives, 1962,

"I Walk On Guilded Splinters" with Dr. John and Harold Battiste

and the name-dropped spirit of Coco Robicheaux, 1968.

9:15  EARL PALMER medley

"That's What Got You Killed Before" Dave Bartholomew,

"Lawdy Lawdy Miss Clawdy" Lloyd Price,

"Every Time I Hear That Mellow Saxophone" Roy Montrell,

"Ready Teddy" Little Richard,

"Hippy Hippy Shake" Chan Romero, duet with Sandy Nelson,

"The Lonely Bull" Herb Alpert,

"The Girl From Ipanema" Lou Rawls.

"In The Heat Of The Night" Ray Charles,

"Constipation Blues" Screaming Jay Hawkins.

(At least two of these edits are from the Earl Palmer's 'Big Beat' series on youtube. Other edits in the medleys are by DP.)

17:09  Two from HERLIN's very fine 2019 album Perpetual Optimisim,

also with Godwin Louis, Bruce Harris, Emmet Cohen and Russell Hall.

17:20   "Be There When I Get There"

23:07   "Twelve 's It", composed by Ellis Marsalis

￼RELATED

Two Hours with Herlin in Maryse’s and my ‘Spiritual as Music’ series over in the Big Trunk of donpaulwearerev.com.

https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/herlin-riley-plays-for-powers-of-the-most-high-hour-one

And https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/herlin-riley-plays-for-powers-of-the-most-high-2

