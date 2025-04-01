MARK CARNEY Wants to Eat CANADA, Too. The unelected Prime Minister's Agenda is like his fellow Bilderbergers': Rob Canada further of freedoms and Resources.

This video is offered after my Post of yesterday as a handier tool, I hope, for defeating Mark Carney’s, the WEF’s Board of Trustees’, and Bilderbergers’ ‘Agenda’ of further robbing Canadians of their/our wealth in Natural Resources and of a heritage and future based in mutual respect. Defeating Mark Carney (“Carnage” in England while he was Governor of the Bank of England there, 2013-2020) and his One-World Currency matters a lot for independence and integrity everywhere.

Urls to Sources and Links to earlier articles are listed below.

March 31, 2025

I’m often surprised by how much a little research reveals. Born in Canada and there as a happy snowman-maker till age six, I’d known that Canada sits fourth among Nations in Natural Resources, holding 33.2 Trillion of such within its Ocean-to-Ocean borders. I hadn’t know that less than 1% (0.8%) of Companies in Canada own 67% of Assets in Canada.

That ALL of these 0.8% owning 67% of Assets are Multi-National Corporations, about half of them not nominally based in Canada, shocked me. That about one-half of these nominally owning Corporations are NOT based in Canada did NOT surprise me. Poor, abused and robbed Canadians!

Then, Canada’s and Canadians’ standing among Nations in 2022, following seven years of Government by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party, gave a wrench to my heart. Rankings owe to a Website evidently nuts-and-bolts neutral, Georank.org, with ‘Economic indicators provided by the World Bank.’ Canada ranked 10th among Nations for Gross Domestic Product in 2022.

However, this Nation fourth-richest in Natural Resources’ value was 145th in GDP growth over the past Year and and 133rd in GDP growth over the five year span from 2018 onward.

Individual Canadians fared even worse. GDP per capita growth was for those individuals 152nd among the World Bank’s ranked Nations.

And Canada’s immediate future boded more pains for its Citizens, as its ‘Current account balance (balance of payments) was —45.3 Billion, 183rd and among the most out-of-balance among Nations on earth.

(Whatever Mark Carney opts to do as a freshly minted Politician, March 2025, won’t change his Record of Decades’ statements and deeds.)

More statistics close out the Body of this worried Post. One Graph that hurt this now 74-year-old but still fond Canuck projected Canada as the VERY LAST among 38 Nations for economic growth per capita between 2020 and 2060. The Graph’s source, too, seems essentially neutral—the Organisaton for Economic Co-Operation and Develpment, based in Paris, France.

I learned more about Mark Carney, too, this past weekend. Recent quotes—from Carney’s 2021 book, Value(s), and from his 2021 WEF-sponsored video, ‘The Future of Sustainable Finance: The Required Business Transformation’, and from an interview on February 15, 2025—EXCEEDED my prior impressions of him as an Exceptionally Able Cutting-Tool and Ravager of Public Well-Being in the service of WEF Strategic Partners’ and Bilderberg Group upper echelon in his and their shared New World Order/Great Reset.

That is, Mark Carney’s book Value(s) advocates straight-up for ‘a central bank stablecoin, known as a digital currency or CBDC’ and supposes that COVID-era ‘fear’ can ‘march’ the public into accepting a ‘global’ financial solution, one that Carney calls a ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency’ … that will, of course, be administered by private Central Banks.

In the 2021 WEF-sponsored video for ‘Required Business Transformation’ Carney welcomes deployment of $130 Trillion by Banks and their Partners to address ‘Climate Change.’

Four years later, February of this year, Carney admits that he is charged with the appellations ‘elitist’ and ‘globalist’, but argues that “well, that’s exactly, it happens to be exactly what he need.”

Mark Carney is—as many, many of you have already gathered—a most destructive choice to lead poor, abused Canada, land of my mother and cousins and of a people ‘reared and schooled to be considerate and well-meaning’—for even the three weeks of his appointment by Justin Trudeau.

URLS

1. https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Ftop-10-countries-by-total-natural-resources-wealth-v0-usjurldjdpx91.jpg%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3D1c79d4d2e15b749ef6080d0792bf3c38c96da0c8&rdt=39112

2. https://georank.org/economy/canada#google_vignette

3. https://pressprogress.ca/two-thirds-of-all-assets-in-canadas-economy-are-now-owned-by-under-1-of-all-companies/

4. https://c2cjournal.ca/2023/09/trudeaus-economic-incompetence-in-seven-charts/

