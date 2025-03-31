March 30, 2025

I’m often surprised by how much a little research reveals. Born in Canada and there as a happy child till age six, I’d known it was fourth among Nations in Natural Resources, holding 33.2 Trillion of such within its broad borders. That less than 1% (0.8%) of Companies in Canada own 67% of Assets there was news to me. That ALL of these 0.8% owning 67% of Assets are Multi-National Corporations, about half of them not nominally based in Canada, shocked me. That about one-half of these nominally owning Corporations are NOT based in Canada did NOT surprise me. Poor, abused and robbed Canadians!

Then, Canada’s and Canadians’ standing among Nations in 2022, following seven years of Government by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party, gave a wrench to my heart. Rankings owe to a Website evidently nuts-and-bolts neutral, Georank.org, with ‘Economic indicators provided by the World Bank.’ Canada ranked 10th among Nations for Gross Domestic Product in 2022.

However, this Nation fourth-richest in Natural Resources’ value was 145th in GDP growth over the past Year and and 133rd in GDP growth over the five year span from 2018 onward.

Individual Canadians fared even worse. GDP per capita growth was for those individuals 152nd among the World Bank’s ranked Nations. And Canada’s immediate future boded more pains for its Citizens, as its ‘Current account balance (balance of payments) was —45.3 Billion, 183rd and among the most out-of-balance among Nations on earth.

More statistics close out the Body of this worried Post. One Graph that hurt this now 74-year-old but still fond Canuck projected Canada as the VERY LAST among 38 Nations for economic growth per capita between 2020 and 2060. The Graph’s source, too, seems essentially neutral—the Organisaton for Economic Co-Operation and Develpment, based in Paris, France.

I learned more about Mark Carney, too, this past weekend. Recent quotes—from Carney’s 2021 book, Value(s), and from his 2021 WEF-sponsored video, ‘The Future of Sustainable Finance: The Required Business Transformation’, and from an interview on February 15, 2025—EXCEEDED my prior impressions of him as an Exceptionally Able Cutting-Tool and Ravager of Public Well-Being in the service of WEF Strategic Partners’ and Bilderberg Group upper echelon in his and their shared New World Order/Great Reset.

That is, Mark Carney’s book Value(s) advocates straight-up for ‘a central bank stablecoin, known as a digital currency or CBDC’ and supposes that COVID-era ‘fear’ can ‘march’ the public into accepting a ‘global’ financial solution, one that Carney calls a ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency’ … that will, of course, be administered by private Central Banks.

In the 2021 WEF-sponsored video for ‘Required Business Transformation’ Carney welcomes deployment of $130 Trillion by Banks and their Partners to address ‘Climate Change.’

Four years later, February of this year, Carney admits that he is charged with the appellations ‘elitist’ and ‘globalist’, but argues that “well, that’s exactly, it happens to be exactly what he need.”

Mark Carney is—as many, many of you have already gathered—a most destructive choice to lead poor, abused Canada, land of my mother and cousins and of a people ‘reared and schooled to be considerate and well-meaning’—for even the three weeks of his appointment by Justin Trudeau.

MARK CARNEY

Youth and Education

Goldman Sachs

Bank of Canada

Bank of England

The World Economic Forum, Board of Trustees; The Bilderberg Group, Steering Committee Brookfield Asset Management; Bloomberg Inc—Bloomberg LP

Mark Carney On CBDCs

Mark Carney on the utility of ‘fear’, the uses of Banking of ‘choke off dissent’, and punishing ‘occupation’ to the ‘full force of the law’

Mark Carney on February 15, 2025: “An elitist and a globalist … happens to be exactly what Canada needs.”

Canada the Great and Good Can Can Choose to Be So Much More

On March 9, 2025 JUSTIN TRUDEAU, Prime Minister of Canada for the Liberal Party, announced that MARK CARNEY would succeed him as P.M. Justin Trudeau’s approval-rating among Canadians was then 22%..

Mark Carney has never held an elective office in Canada (or in the England or Ireland, the two other Nations that recognize him as a Citizen.) Two weeks later, March 23, Mark Carney called for a Snap-Election due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s intermittent threats of Tariffs and—yes, believe it, Auld Krow and Sid the Elephant—and Annexation of Canada.

Mark Carney on Sunday, March 23, through the medium of Reuters: "We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney told reporters after the Governor General - the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state - approved his request for an election.’

Who, then, is Mark Carney, and what has he done to merit leadership of Canada, the Nation whose Natural Resources rank it 4th in the World?

Youth and Education

Mark Carney was born 60 years ago, March 16, 1965, in Fort Smith, the Northwest Territories Province of Canada. His father Robert taught largely indigenous—Dene and Inuit—students there and ‘rose to become NWT’s Superintendent of School Programmes’, Brian Giesbrecht writes on the website of the Indian Residential Schools Research Group, March 17, 2025.

Mark’s family moved to Edmonton, Alberta when he was six. He excelled academically and played Hockey and Basketball.

Mark Carney, Graduation from Saint Francis High School.

He won a Scholarship to Harvard in the U.S., graduating with Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1988, and then was awarded Masters and Doctoral Degrees at Oxford Universiry in England in 1993 and 1995.

Goldman Sachs

Mark Carney began at Goldman Sachs in 1988. Wikipedia: ‘Carney spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs[25] and worked in their Boston, London, New York City, Tokyo, and Toronto offices.[26] His progressively more senior positions included co-head of sovereign risk, executive director for emerging debt capital markets, and managing director for investment banking.’

The website efinancialcareers.com relates an episode of Mark Carney’s employment with Goldman Sachs that it offers as 'perhaps the most excitingtime in his career at Goldman.’

‘It was Carney’s time as co-head of sovereign risk that was perhaps the most exciting time in his career at Goldman. It’s not clear when exactly he resigned and moved to New York, but his work on the Russian financial crisis in August 1998 has been widely reported, including by Encyclopedia Britannica editor, Peter Kellner.

If Carney was Goldman’s co-head of sovereign risk as late as August, he was definitely very much aware of the collapse of infamous hedge fund Long Term Capital Management (LTCM). The fund's implosion was itself tied to the Russian financial crisis as well as the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which Carney was definitely co-head of sovereign risk for.

Why is that so important? Because Goldman Sachs didn't do badly from the LTCM situation.

In his book “More Money Than God”, Sebastian Mallaby said that former Goldman co-CEO Jon Corzine “himself conceded the possibility that Goldman “did things in markets that might have ended up hurting LTCM.”” This was after Goldman had a look at the hedge fund’s books and offered an unimaginably lowball takeover offer to the then-in-turmoil fund.’

So: Mark Carney as a young Goldman Sachs ‘co-head of sovereign risk’ must have intimately acquaintance with the three ‘crisis’ events of 1997 and 1998—that which collapsed Long Term Capital Management and led to a $3.6-Billion Bail-Out; that which sent many thousands Russians into impoverishment; and that which sunk many small businessesd in the Far East.

The useful website of Good Jobs First has a Violations Tracker for Goldman Sachs that counts the international Wall Street and City of London Firms’ Fines since the year 2000 as a little short of $18 Billion—$17,924,491,249.

Bank of Canada

Mark Carney was named Governor of the Bank of Canada in October 2007. He took formal the following February. He thus lead operator for a secret bail-out of Canada’s biggest Banks that lasted into 2010. The advisor.ca website related in 2012.

‘During the peak of the financial crisis, support for Canadian banks reached $114 billion—$3,400 for every man, woman, and child in Canada, according to a study released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).

Between October 2008 and July 2010, Canada’s largest banks relied heavily on financial aid programs provided by the Bank of Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)—even the U.S. Federal Reserve—all at the same time.

Over the entire aid period, the banks reported $27 billion in total profits between them and the CEOs of each of the banks were among the highest paid Canadian CEOs. Between 2008 and 2009, each bank CEO received an average raise in total compensation of 19%.’

400.000 Canadians lost their jobs during 2008 and 2009 years of Governments bailing-out supranational Banks with Trillions of Dollars, U.S. and Canadian—$29 Trillion, some on the inside of Wall Street say.

Bank of England

Wikipedia: ‘On November 26, 2012, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne announced the appointment of Carney as Governor of the Bank of England.[63] He succeeded Sir Mervyn King on July 1, 2013.[64] He was the first non-Briton to be appointed to the role since the Bank of England was established in 1694.’

Mark Carney was paid over $1 million per year for his new job. His family of wife and four children also received $7,762 per WEEK as their housing allowance. His wife, Diana, holder of Masters degrees from the University of Oxford and University of Pennsylvania and a Board member of Save the Children and the Shell Oil’s Foundation, complained on Twitter that the allowance was too little. CBC News remarked: ‘The British press jumped all over the comment, considering her husband Mark Carney will be paid more than $1 million when he starts his job as the head of the Bank of England in June. The role also comes with a housing allowance of $7,682 per week.

[…]

Carney's compensation package has raised eyebrows at a time when there are more than two million unemployed Britons. He will earn more than his predecessor, Mervyn King.’

The Web resource Wikispooks presents photos of Mark and Diana enjoying parties at Cornbury Park with Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in procuring young victims for sexual abuse by ‘elite’ clients, Ghislaine Maxwell, while Mark headed the Bank of England.

Mark Carney headed the Bank of England during its five years of allowing Jes Staley, CEO of Barclay’s Bank from 2015—2021, to continue and conceal his close ‘friendship’ with Jeffrey Epstein.

The World Economic Forum, Board of Trustees; The Bilderberg Group, Steering Committee; Brookfield Asset Management; Bloomberg Inc. and Bloomberg LP

We come now to self-declared realities about Mark Carney that matter most for Canada and for all the world’s future. One reality is his attendance since 2008 at the Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum. He’s attended 10 WEF Annual Meetings in total, the last in 2023. Here too he’s excelled into roles of leadership. He sat among the WEF’s Board of Trustees in 2020.

He spoke about yet another ‘Crisis’ for the WEF in 2021. He advocated and admired the commitment of, he said, $130 TRILLION toward ‘Sustainable Environenmental Governance’ (SEG) and ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) toward achieving a ‘Net-Zero’ industrial Earth by the year 2050. Culprit for the ‘Crisis’ and Target for the Governance and Goals: Carbon Dioxide … a happy and life-giving presence on Earth since the Cambrian Period of 500 million years ago. Watch Mark Carney’s whole sales-pitch for the $130-trillion deployment here.

‘"As the climate crisis intensifies, the financial sector has been quick to make commitments to achieve net zero, but how can these pledges be translated into tangible actions?

Mark Carney, the vice chairman and head of impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management, shares his insights on how a revolution is taking place in financial systems."

Carney stated in his WEF Video: “We need to transition the energy system on the scale of the industrial revolution, at the speed of the digital transformation”.

Carney’s reality is countered by the Earth’s.

There is no ‘Global Warming’. There is nothing but a slight amount of overall ‘Climate Change’.

15 years ago, too, while Mark Carney was Governing for the Bank of Canada, the ‘Crisis’ that his WEF colleagues wished to exploit again was only one of their own fabrications—the ‘BP Oil-Spill’. I wrote about it May and June 2010 for Bill Jablonski’s puppetgov.com and republished those pieces here on Substack last May.

Brookfield Asset Management

Later in the 2020s, Mark Carney became a Chair of Brookfield Asset Management in Canada AND Chairman of Bloomberg Inc in the United States. As we’ve observed, Mark excels!

Carney at Brookfield was specially charged with ‘impact fund investing.’ Such investing, pioneered by Sir Ronald Cohen in the U.K., use pretexts of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and Environmental, Social, Governance goo-wordage to extract Public funds for private Corporations’ projects and profits.

Bloomberg Inc. and Bloomberg LP

Canada’s current Prime Minister, appointed precisely three weeks ago, remains Chairman of Bloomberg Inc, parent of Bloomberg LP.

Wikipedia: ‘Bloomberg L.P. is an American privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was co-founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar,[9] and a 12% ownership investment by Bank of America through its brokeragesubsidiary Merrill Lynch.[10]

Bloomberg L.P. provides financial software tools and enterprise applications such as analytics and an equity trading platform, data services, and news to financial companies and organizations through the Bloomberg Terminal (via its Bloomberg Professional Service), its core revenue-generating product.[11] Bloomberg L.P. also includes a news agency (Bloomberg News), a global television network (Bloomberg Television), websites, radio stations (Bloomberg Radio), subscription-only newsletters, and two magazines: Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Markets.[12]

As of 2019, the company has 176 locations and nearly 20,000 employees.’

Bloomberg LP, like Goldman Sachs, is notable for the Lawsuits filed against it. Women’s Wear Daily noted one by a reporter in 2020, following those of 1997, 2007 (more than 80 women) and 2013 (29 pregnant women).

Mark Carney On Central CBDCs and the Benefits of ‘Fear’ and Punishment

Mark Carney was highlit by the online publication Juno News on two consecutive days of February 2025.

February 14, 2025. ‘If the vision Carney elucidated in his 2021 book Value(s) holds true, the future of money will be an inescapable digital version of cash issued as central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs.

Carney has been unambiguous in his stance.

“The most likely future of money is a central bank stablecoin, known as a central bank digital currency or CBDC,” he wrote. Carney elaborates that a proper CBDC could fulfil all the roles that private cryptocurrencies and stablecoins aspire to without the regulatory trouble that comes with total anonymity – a central feature of cryptocurrencies.’

The utility of ‘fear’, the uses of Banking to ‘choke off’ dissent, and punishing ‘occupation’ to the ‘full force of the law’

‘Perhaps the most chilling revelation of Carney’s worldview is his own comparison between the use of fear to instil pandemic lockdowns and the future of monetary policy.

“With fear on the march, people were willing to surrender to Hobbes’ ‘Leviathan’ such basic rights as the freedom to leave their homes. And so it is with money. People will support the delegation to independent central banks of the tough decisions that are necessary to maintain the value of money provided the authorities deliver monetary and financial stability,” writes Carney.

This is no theoretical concern. The Liberal government has already demonstrated a willingness to freeze the bank accounts of political dissidents, as seen during the 2022 trucker protests. Carney even spoke in support of such measures in an op-ed published by the Globe and Mail.

“Those who are still helping to extend this occupation must be identified and punished to the full force of the law,” wrote Carney.

“Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation.”

Mark Carney on a ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency’

Carney’s ambition extends far beyond national borders. In 2019, he delivered a speech in his role as the governor of the Bank of England proposing that CBDCs could “displace the U.S. dollar” as the world’s reserve currency.

The dollar, long the backbone of international trade, is seen as problematic for its “spillover effects.” Carney’s proposed solution? A “Synthetic Hegemonic Currency”, a new global digital currency managed by a network of central banks.

But for all his talk of progress, Carney remains staunchly opposed to the gold standard. “Promoting solidarity means never going back to forms of money, like the gold standard, where the burden of adjustment falls most heavily on one class, labour.”

Carney has spent years manoeuvring in elite financial circles, from leading the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England to the United Nations to the upper echelons of the World Economic Forum. He co-chaired a working group on CBDCs with Christine Lagarde. He played a leading role in the Bank of England’s early steps toward digital currency. He helped launch a global central bank initiative with six major central banks on CBDCs in 2020.’

The next day, February 15, JUNO News and Candace Malcolm caught Mark Carney in frank talk on The Rest Is Politics podcast with host Alastair Campbell and ‘financier’ Anthony Scaramuuci.

February 15, 2025. ‘Liberal Leadership hopeful Mark Carney admitted to being a globalist and elitist on Saturday, but added that that is exactly what Canada needs.

He made the comments on Saturday February 15th, 2025 on The Rest is Politics podcast with hosts Alastair Campbell – a British journalist and former Labour strategist – and American financier and former Trump spokesman Anthony Scaramucci.

Campbell asked, “when you’re sitting down with your key people, and you’re being absolutely honest with yourself and each other, what do you define as your core strength and your core weakness?”

“I know how the world works, I know how to get things done, I’m connected and I can deliver for the country,” Carney replied.

As for his weakness, he says:

“People will charge me with being elitist or a globalist, to use that term, which is, well, that’s exactly, it happens to be exactly what we need."

Canada the Great and Good Can Can Choose to Be So Much More

Canadians are in 2025 far too informed about the world and far too concerned about their country to prefer an admitted and obvious ‘elitist’ and ‘globalist’ as their Head of State. Mark Carney’s book Value (s) favors ‘fear’ as an instrument of Government. ‘ “With fear on the march, people were willing to surrender to Hobbes’ ‘Leviathan’ such basic rights as the freedom to leave their homes. And so it is with money. People will support the delegation to independent central banks of the tough decisions that are necessary to maintain the value of money provided the authorities deliver monetary and financial stability,” writes Carney.’ Canadians want more for their children than the total monitoring entailed with ‘Impact’ funding. Canadians in 2025, considerate and well-meaning as they famously are reared and schooled to be, no longer accept the Pretexts of ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ that enrich only supranational Corporations—such as the WEF’s 100 Strategic Partners—in those Public/Private Partnerships. Canadians know how warm and how cold the weather is and certainly know how what good things gas and oil and free-ranging cartle, fish and children are. Canadians don’t want CBDCs any more than they want chips in their bodies that report to Banks for the On/Off of ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency.’

Canadians see their Nation’s wealth.

Yet Canadians must also see and feel that their Nation ranks far down from 4th in terms of wealth gained and wealth deployed in Canada.

In 2016 0.8% of Companies controlled 67% of Canada’s economy. ALL of those less-than-1.0% of companies were Multi-National Corporations

‘In 2016, the most recent year for which data is available, only 0.8% of companies operating in Canada were multinational enterprises (meaning they have facilities or other assets in a country other than the home country).

Half were majority domestically-owned and half were majority foreign-owned.

Nevertheless, the report noted, this 0.8% of companies held 67% of all assets in the Canadian economy, in both the “financial and non-financial sectors.” ‘

During the Government of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, Canadians’ Consumers’ Price Index rose steadily and then like a rocket from 2020 onward.

Due to the accumulation of Debt and the Stagnation of Industry and Decrease in Investment in in-country Business over the past 10 years … Canada is now projected to have the LOWEST among 38 Nations growth in individuals’ gain from Gross Domestic Product into the year 2060.

Canadians may look for answers when they elect their next Government—and they may look every day in their communities and the vast swaths of economic production in every one of the huge resource-bases that their—well, OUR, as I’m born in Canada—Nation holds.

