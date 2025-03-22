Playback speed
Share post
"Many Fine Years Of Bombing", 1995 and 2025

The Israel Defense Forces bombardment of Palestinians in Refugee-Camps on the Gaza Strip, killing 404 within three days of the IDF breaking a two-months-long Ceasefire, prompted this new recording.
Don Paul
Mar 22, 2025
1
Transcript

The image above and the two more that accompany this Post are from the journalism of Brian Shilhavy, Editor at Health Impact News. Please see his report of March 21, 2025, and his many, many timely reports during our COVID-Pretext years.

”Many Fine Years Of Bombing”

(First recorded with the Coaxers of DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitar, MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass, TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set, and Tom and I Percussion at Guerrilla Euphonics in mid-town Oakland, California, with JOSH HELLER our Engineer. We were responding primarily, then, to the United States’. and Allies’ bombing of Iraq and mass-murder of civilian women and children in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, … )

The Israel Defense Forces bombardment of Palestinians in Refugee-Camps on the Gaza Strip, killing 404 within three days of the IDF breaking a two-months-long Ceasefire, prompted this new recording.

Many Fine Years Of Bombing (1995)

Many fine years of bombing                                                                                                  Flames in sewers, frying children                                                                                       Lights to targets from G. E.                                                                                                             My-my-my--our prosperity                                                                                                Thank you Jesus for technology                                                                                                All my life been seein' the same scenes  
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           10 or more years ago bombing                                                                                                 Blow them peons off ' a old land                                                                                             Dead Indians can't give any hand                                                                                             Want'a--want'a--want our Oligarchies                                                                                 Coffee and cattle for the Home of the Free                                                                            All my life been seein' the same scenes

30-or-so years ago bombing
Gooks in tunnels, gooks in trees
Napalm burns skin like it does leaves
Mighty firepower ripping through fields--
Waste a whole land for go-go economy
All my life been seein' the same scenes

50-or-so years ago bombing
Fascists, then Commies, want their own tea
Slant-eyed pussies to be conquered enemy
All short people, close enough t' brown
Nuke hundreds thousands, show the new Crown
All my life been seein' the same scenes

All of our years of bombing
God bless America and how it stands
Rule 's been to use any weapon it can
Sank the Maine 'fore dropped the Big One
Power 's come with barrels of fun
Nobody wants to see their people die
Force necessary to make ‘em comply
War-War-War--our fix commands
War-War-War--supply for demand
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
We drink through guns
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
We drink through guns
All my life been seein' the same scenes.

Addition 2025

All of our years of bombing
Got to get Banks and their Debt out of our Lives                                                                  Got to get Vampires through Debt out of our Lives                                                              Got to get the WEF and its Banks out of our Lives                                                             Got to get the WEF and all Vampires out of our Lives                                                                                   All my life been seen’ the same s  cenes!

Generative A.I. recognized the irony in the title of “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” when I posted in February 2024 against the IDF attacks on tens of thousands civilian families on the Gaza Strip—attacks that profit, of course, Wall Street and the City of London and the 22 Banks among the 100 Strategic Partners in the uppermost echelon of the World Economic Forum.

Get the W.E.F. Out! Get the World Economic Forum Out of National Governments! Out of Public Health! Out of Control for Supranational Finances, Markets, and the Internet!

Get the W.E.F. Out! Get the World Economic Forum Out of National Governments! Out of Public Health! Out of Control for Supranational Finances, Markets, and the Internet!

The W.E.F.! Home to such ‘Agenda Contributors’ and Trustees, such Titans, Exemplars, and Humanitarian Innovators, ‘Committed to Improving the State of the World’, as Bill Gates, Al Gore, Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, and KIng Charles of England!

Generative A.I. voiced a tempered but principled interpretation of the ‘phrases’ that urged removal of the WEF from National Governments, from Public Health, and from ‘society’. I smiled at this A.I.’s basically moral and ethical interpretation, too. It understood that ‘Get The WEF Out! Get the Wars-Making Banks and Their WEF Out of Our Lives!’ indeed did and do call ‘for the removal of the WEF and related entities from society.’

What do YOU think?

Can we join the tens and hundreds of thousands and millions PROTESTING this weekend in Israel and ‘round the world … to CONCLUDE what so many began in October 2023. All that we need to DO, I submit, is to STOP the Economies of N.A.T.O. Nations from WORKING on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. We can then STOP the Mass-Murder of Palestinian women and children and move further to make, Peace, not more War for Banks, inevitable in the Middle East.

The WEF's Agenda Is Exploding as Its Partner Netanyahu's False-Flag Fails. Boycotts Are Winning! Protests Are Winning! Rebel, Israelis, as Earlier this Year!

The WEF's Agenda Is Exploding as Its Partner Netanyahu's False-Flag Fails. Boycotts Are Winning! Protests Are Winning! Rebel, Israelis, as Earlier this Year!

October 28, 2023

