"Many Fine Years Of Bombing", 1995 and 2025

The image above and the two more that accompany this Post are from the journalism of Brian Shilhavy, Editor at Health Impact News. Please see his report of March 21, 2025, and his many, many timely reports during our COVID-Pretext years.

”Many Fine Years Of Bombing”

(First recorded with the Coaxers of DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitar, MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass, TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set, and Tom and I Percussion at Guerrilla Euphonics in mid-town Oakland, California, with JOSH HELLER our Engineer. We were responding primarily, then, to the United States’. and Allies’ bombing of Iraq and mass-murder of civilian women and children in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, … )

The Israel Defense Forces bombardment of Palestinians in Refugee-Camps on the Gaza Strip, killing 404 within three days of the IDF breaking a two-months-long Ceasefire, prompted this new recording.

Many Fine Years Of Bombing (1995)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many fine years of bombing Flames in sewers, frying children Lights to targets from G. E. My-my-my--our prosperity Thank you Jesus for technology All my life been seein' the same scenes 10 or more years ago bombing Blow them peons off ' a old land Dead Indians can't give any hand Want'a--want'a--want our Oligarchies Coffee and cattle for the Home of the Free All my life been seein' the same scenes 30-or-so years ago bombing Gooks in tunnels, gooks in trees Napalm burns skin like it does leaves Mighty firepower ripping through fields-- Waste a whole land for go-go economy All my life been seein' the same scenes 50-or-so years ago bombing Fascists, then Commies, want their own tea Slant-eyed pussies to be conquered enemy All short people, close enough t' brown Nuke hundreds thousands, show the new Crown All my life been seein' the same scenes All of our years of bombing God bless America and how it stands Rule 's been to use any weapon it can Sank the Maine 'fore dropped the Big One Power 's come with barrels of fun Nobody wants to see their people die Force necessary to make ‘em comply War-War-War--our fix commands War-War-War--supply for demand Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil We drink through guns Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil We drink through guns All my life been seein' the same scenes.

Addition 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All of our years of bombing Got to get Banks and their Debt out of our Lives Got to get Vampires through Debt out of our Lives Got to get the WEF and its Banks out of our Lives Got to get the WEF and all Vampires out of our Lives All my life been seen’ the same s cenes!

Generative A.I. recognized the irony in the title of “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” when I posted in February 2024 against the IDF attacks on tens of thousands civilian families on the Gaza Strip—attacks that profit, of course, Wall Street and the City of London and the 22 Banks among the 100 Strategic Partners in the uppermost echelon of the World Economic Forum.

Generative A.I. voiced a tempered but principled interpretation of the ‘phrases’ that urged removal of the WEF from National Governments, from Public Health, and from ‘society’. I smiled at this A.I.’s basically moral and ethical interpretation, too. It understood that ‘Get The WEF Out! Get the Wars-Making Banks and Their WEF Out of Our Lives!’ indeed did and do call ‘for the removal of the WEF and related entities from society.’

What do YOU think?

Can we join the tens and hundreds of thousands and millions PROTESTING this weekend in Israel and ‘round the world … to CONCLUDE what so many began in October 2023. All that we need to DO, I submit, is to STOP the Economies of N.A.T.O. Nations from WORKING on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. We can then STOP the Mass-Murder of Palestinian women and children and move further to make, Peace, not more War for Banks, inevitable in the Middle East.