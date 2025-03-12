Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"Live Out Loud", the GALLOP QUARTET (Alex De Grassi, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, and Don Paul) for Melissa Gregory Rue's documentary film "Live Out Loud"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:58
-2:58

"Live Out Loud", the GALLOP QUARTET (Alex De Grassi, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, and Don Paul) for Melissa Gregory Rue's documentary film "Live Out Loud"

I wish that this Quartet had Kidd longer for more recording. He, Alex and Hamid are great together. This song especially reveals dynamic sympathy, I think. The musicians are SO GOOD and RESPONSIVE.
Don Paul
Mar 12, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
Melissa Gregory Rue, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, D.P.. Alex De Grassi, Rick G. Nelson, and Dave Rue, Marigny Studio, June 6, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson Rigsbee.

March 12, 2025

The GALLOP Quartet’s recording for MELISSA’s film over two days of June 2018 in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio kicked up to my mind overnight. We cut about 10 Tracks to accompany characters and scenes in the “Live Out Loud” documentary.

The three Principals chronicled by Melissa: Samaiya, John, and David.

The song came to me in less than 15 minutes—a song from showering after watching Melissa’s rough of her film the previous day in late May.

“Live Out Loud”

If I could I can
Then I surely should—
Say, live it loud!

I knew a dancer 
Wore a crate on her head—
Say, live out loud!

Man made a movie
From parades in his head—
Say, live out loud!

Hands out with prayers
Cryin’ it’s all the same day—
Say, live out loud!

Live it like you can
Live it like you should—
Say, live out loud!

Here come the gleams
Here come shared stars
Say, yeah, live out loud!

Papers and waste pitch
Throughout Old Town  
Say, yeah, live it 
With prayers, live it with stars,
Live it with parades 
And dancing with a crate on your head!
Live out loud 
Beh-ba-da-yah-da!

“Live Out Loud”

Kidd, who had just “made” 83 (born May 5, 1935) in June 2018.

Melissa.

We always got along.

Hamid.

Alex.

Rick.

Kidd tells a story about Ray Charles

All photos by Ryan Hodgson Rigsbee.

Discussion about this episode

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Audio. "The Positive People's Party" Is Joined by Mr.-and-Missus A.I. and L'il Aye-Aye. The Goal: Fix Streets "full a more holes than a…
  Don Paul
MOE'S 1400th SHOW! Brilliant Tracks by LISLE ELLIS, PAUL PLIMLEY, and JEANNETTE ARMSTRONG with THE MAD PROFESSOR. Plus, S.F. Bay Area…
  Don Paul
"The Teachers In Heaven"
  Don Paul
Video of "Our Old Man and His New Pal Musk" 2025
  Don Paul
Don Paul & Friends' Tracks Mix-Tape for KMUD
  Don Paul
Substack's M.E.A.I. notes how SAPs and GATTs cripple poorer Nations and working-people with Eternal Debt.
  Don Paul
Substack's M.E.A.I has a go at the Trilateral Commission and the Big Lie of Rockefellers' "Free Market Forces"
  Don Paul