"Live Out Loud", the GALLOP QUARTET (Alex De Grassi, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, and Don Paul) for Melissa Gregory Rue's documentary film "Live Out Loud"

Melissa Gregory Rue, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, D.P.. Alex De Grassi, Rick G. Nelson, and Dave Rue, Marigny Studio, June 6, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson Rigsbee.

March 12, 2025

The GALLOP Quartet’s recording for MELISSA’s film over two days of June 2018 in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio kicked up to my mind overnight. We cut about 10 Tracks to accompany characters and scenes in the “Live Out Loud” documentary.

The three Principals chronicled by Melissa: Samaiya, John, and David.

The song came to me in less than 15 minutes—a song from showering after watching Melissa’s rough of her film the previous day in late May.

“Live Out Loud”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If I could I can Then I surely should— Say, live it loud! I knew a dancer Wore a crate on her head— Say, live out loud! Man made a movie From parades in his head— Say, live out loud! Hands out with prayers Cryin’ it’s all the same day— Say, live out loud! Live it like you can Live it like you should— Say, live out loud! Here come the gleams Here come shared stars Say, yeah, live out loud! Papers and waste pitch Throughout Old Town Say, yeah, live it With prayers, live it with stars, Live it with parades And dancing with a crate on your head! Live out loud Beh-ba-da-yah-da!

Kidd, who had just “made” 83 (born May 5, 1935) in June 2018.

Melissa.

We always got along.

Hamid.

Alex.

Rick.

Kidd tells a story about Ray Charles

All photos by Ryan Hodgson Rigsbee.