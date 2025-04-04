How Prosperous Canadians Should Be and How They've Been Abused and Robbed over the Past 10 Years: Mark Carney Can't Hide

Mark Carney Can’t Hide, Part Two of Video

April 3, 2025

Now we recur to the Rub. How is Canada and how are Canadians so low in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? How is Canada especially so FALLEN in Growth of its GDP over the five years of Liberal Party rule over the Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022. Years under Justin Trudeau in which “half of his Cabinet” came from the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders’ program, as proudly pointed out by WEF Executive Director Dr. Klaus Schwab to David Gergen at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Business on September 20, 2017. Watch Dr. Schwab boast of “penetrating” control of Governments in Argentina and France as well, there at Harvard in 2017.

Years in which Mark Carney was publicly engaged as a ‘key advisor’ to Justin Trudeau on ‘an ambitious economic recovery plan.’

The Web publication Energynow.ca reported about Carney’s role on August 11, 2020.

‘Mark Carney, the only person to run two major central banks, is helping Justin Trudeau craft next steps in a plan to pull Canada out of a deep recession sparked by the coronavirus.

Five months after stepping down as Bank of England governor, Carney has become an informal adviser on policy matters with the Canadian prime minister. Trudeau is leaning on the former Goldman Sachs banker as a sounding board for what officials are characterizing as an ambitious economic recovery plan, according to a person familiar with internal policy operations.’

What happened between 2017—when Klaus Schwab pointed to “half” of Canada’s Cabinet as WEF Global Leaders—and 2022? What happened particularly between 2020—when Mark Carney officially joined Justin Trudeau for an ‘ambitious economic recovery plan—and 2022?

What happened is that Canada, the Northern Nation richest by far in its Citizens should-be share of Natural Resources’ Value, became a ship further sunk by neglected possibilities.

Why and how, then, is Canada’s and Canadians Gross Domestic Product so LOW and especially—most glaring and grievous—why and how is Canada’s and Canadians’ GROWTH in Gross Domestic Product so dismally behind other Nations and Citizens?

In 2022, according to the World Bank, Canada’s GDP ranked 10th among Nations of the world. Okay—not awful—Canada has only been independent, though of the British Commonwealth, since 1867—a mere 158 years to develop itself. Please see BELOW.

However, over the five years prior and including 2022, Canada’s GROWTH in GDP was 133rd among the 197 Nations whose ‘economic indicators’ were measured by the World Bank. Worse was its ranking in ‘GDP growth over the immediate prior year—145th. Please see ABOVE.

Worse still was Canadians’ ranking of 152nd in GDP per capita growth—a low, low ranking not compatible with 4th Richest Nation in Natural Resources’ Value and not at all attributable to the work-habits of tens of millions of Canadians.

How? Why? How is such a State and status of dismal, lagging growth possible?

Well, it owes literally to Debt that Canada has incurred under the Liberal Party of World Economic Forum Partner Justin Trudeau and World Economic Forum Board of Trustees members Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland. Canada ranked—oh, Lo—how can so low a comparative ranking be—183rd among 197 Nations in ‘Current account balance (balance of payments)—$45.3 Billion. Canada the 4th-Richest was sunk to 183rd under the WEF-led Government.

O Canada. Edmund Wilson admired Canada’s literature and culture, both English and French in his 1963 book, with its title from the National Anthem.

Admiration from so independent and erudite an essayist as Edmund Wilson is no small thing. It speaks to ‘Values’ shared across a people’s culture and society.

How long, oh, Canada, you’ve been jobbed and robbed! For Centuries you’ve served as the Mine and Well, the Fishery and Grainery, for an Empire not so much British as Banksters’.

Perhaps Mark Carney this past February 15th spoke even more truth than he may now regret. Carney famously told interviewer Alastair Campell and Trump’s short-lived financier Anthony Scaramucci then he might fairly be charged as an “elitist” and “a globalist”, but that a globalist and elitist is “exactly what we need.”

That is, Mark speaking so baldly and boldly may Wake Canadians Up into choosing to no longer surrender their own great wealth in resources and decency to, uh’m, Bankers who live outside their Nation.

URLS

1. https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Ftop-10-countries-by-total-natural-resources-wealth-v0-usjurldjdpx91.jpg%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3D1c79d4d2e15b749ef6080d0792bf3c38c96da0c8&rdt=39112

2. https://georank.org/economy/canada#google_vignette

3. Klaus Schwab and David Gergen at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Business on September 20, 2017.

4. https://energynow.ca/2020/08/trudeau-taps-carney-for-help-in-crafting-covid-19-recovery-plan/

5. https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374600099/ocanada/

6. https://www.loa.org/books/272-literary-essays-and-reviews-of-the-1930s-and-40s

/