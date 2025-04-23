"Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All" Instrumental

April 23, 2025

Again, ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, HERLIN RILEY, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR. and MARIO ABNEY here pour—to my ears—a moving Plenty into their music.

I put it through the DP Fine Tooth Comber (DPFTC) this past February, It swelled my heart then as it does now.

Below are photos from JAKE RICKE at our session with engineer ADAM KEIL in RICK G. NELSON’s Marigny Studio, New Orleans, January 31, 2022.

I’ll also post the lyrics from their Pages in the booklet for the LOVE OVER WAR Album.

Photo by Jake Ricke

Photo by Jake Ricke

Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Photo by Jake Ricke