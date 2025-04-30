"Get Your JAM On!" Opening an Imaginary JazzFest Set

April 30, 2025

“Well, Hey-Hey-Hey and Hey Now—Hey Now—Hey Now. We’d like to start out our imaginary JazzFest Set with a GROOVE. Something that help our bodies MOOVE.

Bodies and of course Minds moving with the grooving.

“Get Your JAM On!” Get our JAM on!

So, please, IMAGINE dancing on-stage.

Imagine the musicians rocking. The drummers steady on that mainline. Herman LeBeaux will be on Drums-Set for most of our listening, Alexey Marti on Congas and Cajon, though we’re hearing the likewise great Herlin Riley on Drums-Set now.

Oh, and hear Kirk Joseph on Sousaphone. Kirk always pushing through Bass-Line even as he’s surprising and revealing and augmenting with his pedal-boards’ effect.

Likewise—Whoo—Roger Lewis on Saxophones. Such soul, such skills, such a lifetime of experience and shedding to get right multiple genres, to draw on. Plus, Roger’s effects!

And Mario Abney here with his figurings on Trumpet so rhythmic and expressive .

Michael Torregano Jr., the co-composer of this “Jam ON” with his Keyboard holding down the tune’s shifting centers.

And Don Vappie—inimitable Don Vappie—moving both groove and and harmonies as his Hall-of-Fame Banjo cuts through.

And here comes our Guest Singer, both for this Imnaginary Jazz Fest Set won the actual recording—here comes Erica Falls!

And here comes, here comes, here comes out guest singer, Erica Falls, her swoops and oohs and so apt and intelligent fills. Imagine the audience standing and sitting and rocking either upright in their chairs. We’ll get our JAM on! Our JAM on!”

