Defeating Bilderbergers' Predictions of 'War' and 'a State of Emergency'

June 14, 2014

Drawing on the latter part of yesterday’s Post, mostly written before I knew about the Israel Defense Forces’ attacks with missile and bombs of more than 100 sites in Iraq the previous night.

The Website wikispooks.com is, I think, a valuable resource. It particularly details the persons who attend the annual Bilderberg Meetings of late Spring and the World Economic Forum’s annual Winter (Davos, Switzerland) and Summer (mainland China) Meetings.

Wikispooks.com summarizes Agendas of the Bilderberg and WEF Meeting attendees from year to year. Biographies run into the hundreds! Many—indeed endlessly growing—are the interlocks between Executives and their Corporations!

In 2024 Bilderbergers met in Madrid, Spain. Their Steering Committee that year and this year includes the two principal Officers of Palantir Technologies, CEO Alex Karp and Chairman Peter Thiel. Palantir Technologies is also among the 97 Corporations and three ‘philanthropic’ Foundations that make up the WEF’s 100 Strategic Partners.

Wikispooks.com gives us its summary of the 2024 Bilderberg Meeting. It quotes as inside-source Heiko Schöning. Heiko Schöning is a member of the Doctors Medical Alliance and a researcher into the 2001 ‘Anthrax attacks’ . He warns that the next cross-national, inter-Continental ‘Health crisis’, prompting a ‘State of Emergency’, may be provoked by poisoning of human beings’ intestinal microbiome.

(Let me quote in more length from wikispooks about the ‘microbiome’ and Schöning, as you may be acutely interested in the next ‘Health crisis’. ‘The microbiome (most often the gut microbiome) are the microorganisms, including bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses, that live in animals, in this context especially humans…. The gut-brain axis represents a bi-directional communication system that intricately links the brain's emotional and cognitive centers with the digestive system's physiological processes…. In December 2023 the German doctor Heiko Schöning predicted that a large-scale biological weapons attack would occur, as the sequel to "Covid". Huge factories[3] have been built in which enormous quantities of bacterial toxins are produced by fast-growing plants such as tobacco(by British-American Tobacco), tomatoes, lettuce, etc. The factories would officially be used for health research; however, the poisons released there could kill millions of people – by taking a "detour" via the microbiome, i.e. the intestinal flora.’)

Wikispooks refers to Schöning for its summary of last year’s Bilderberg meeting. ‘According to Heiko Schöning, the meeting decided on several things. All elections in NATO were moved forward in a coordinated way in order not to disturb a planned state of emergency in 2025, as happened in the UK, France, Australia, timed with the US Presidential election. The emergency would either be "medical" or a war situation.[5] ‘

You may assess for yourself Schöning’s credibility, based on your knowledge of covert attacks against humanity, including those using Anthrax, from “ ‘9/11’ “ in September 2001 through our years of " ‘COVID-19’ “ and the mRNA ‘vaccines’, the poisonous ‘vaccines’ that somehow extend into 2025 … through the Public Speaking of Dr. Anthony Fauci and statements from the Trump Administration and both Democrats and Republicans.

What’s unquestionable is the predicted ‘war situation’ that we faced on the 12th day of June. Networks’ Headlines and Videos loaded with Threats. Israel’s threat to attack Iran’s uranium-enriching sites. Iran’s quoted and supposed Threats to retaliate against targets in the Middle East outside Israel. The United States’ withdrawal of personnel from its Embassies in Iraq and Jordan. These Threats in Networks’ headlines of course serve to prepare the public, us, We Masses. for Bilderbergers’ Banks and WEF Stratetgic Partners most profitable business: War.

Then, as so often these days, we have Palantir Technologies’ CEO Alex Karp. In August 2024 Bilderberg Steering Committee member Alex Karp was platformed by Fortune Magazine with his predictions regarding a ‘Three-Front War’ for the United States … and of course for Palantir.

‘Alex Karp, CEO of the data-mining software company Palantir, which is known for its work in defense and intelligence, warned that the U.S. may have to wage war in three different theaters in the future.

He told the New York Times that he thinks the U.S. will “very likely” find itself in a three-front war with China, Russia, and Iran. As a result, he said, the Pentagon should continue developing autonomous weapons at full speed, pointing to big mismatches in how far the U.S. would be willing to go while fighting a war compared with other countries.’

We return to the Bilderbergers’ Meeting. Coincidentally it takes place this year between Thursday June 12 and Sunday 15. Please see the Press-Release and Agenda below.

Specific host of the 71st Bilderberg Meeting is a block’s-long Hotel in downtown Stockholm, the Grand Hotel. The Grand Hotel is owned by Sweden’s richest family, the Wallenbergs. Marcus Wallenberg sits with Karp and Thiel and 22 others on the Group’s Steering Committee.

Nine days ago the Substack writer Jacob Nordangård published a Post titled ‘Bilderbergers over Stockholm: Externalization of the Money Masters Part II.

‘Next week this year’s Bilderberg meeting will be held in central Stockholm, Sweden. The Wallenberg family, the bankers and industrialists known to exercise a great deal of power behind the scenes in Sweden, are hosting the event.

The meeting venue is their own luxury hotel Grand Hotel at Blasieholmen, located in an area known as the Swedish center of financial power, with the offices of Wallenbergs Investor and SEB Group, and the Swedish Order of Freemasons in close vicinity. The Royal Castle, government quarters and the parliament are within a short walking distance.

The secrecy normally associated with Bilderberg will not be possible, given the necessary security arrangements with riot fences, heavily armed police and security forces. It looks like a showcase of power, letting the world know which players are calling the shots in global politics.

Last week, Swedish national television SVT’s prime time news show had a long feature about the Wallenberg family and how the sixth generation had now taken their seats within the family empire (which is controlling about 40 % of the Swedish stock exchange).1’

Jacob soon enlarges his scope to trace the Wallenbergs’ roles in ‘an international network of “world-improvers”—that can be labelled as the global oligarchy.’

‘But the Wallenberg family doesn’t only act upon their own business interests. They are part of an international network of “world-improvers”—that can be labelled as the global oligarchy.

Jacob Wallenberg (as well as Cecilia Malmström) are members of the Trilateral Commission (founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller), and Jacob’s cousin Marcus sits on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group. They were both elected Global Leaders of Tomorrow by World Economic Forum in 1993. Their politician puppets are connected to these networks as well.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is a member of the Trilateral Commission and participated in Bilderberg in 2023, while current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson participated in 2019. They have been groomed and bred to fulfill the needs of their overlords.

August 14, 2024

According to the latest membership list (published June 17, 2024) of the Trilateral Commission, one of its new members is former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. She now openly shows who she really works for.]

Read full story

Jacob details how Wallenbergs have lately increased their investments in weaponry.

‘Last week, the Wallenberg family announced their intention to build a new ammunition factory for the Swedish Armed Forces.6 The family has huge interests in the Swedish defense industry, which has boomed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Sweden’s entry into NATO. The Wallenberg-controlled SAAB (a leading Swedish aerospace and defense company) has secured a number of contracts with NATO-countries, and also delivers Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML) Models to the U.S. Department of Defense.7’

Earlier, 80 to 86 years ago, t he Wallenberg family was like Rockefellers and Rothschilds in profiting from both Allies and Axis Nations.

‘During World War II,’ Jacob continues, ‘the Wallenbergs supplied both sides of the war. As described by Adam Lebor in his excellent book Tower of Basel, “…the Wallenberg brothers would use Enskilda Bank to play both sides, always making sure to harvest enormous profits along the way”. This would also guarantee that their banking empire would “survive and thrive” regardless of the outcome.8’

How fitting and telling are the coincidences now, this day of June 13!

As of today, the Wallenberg hosts and the Bilderberg Steering Committee have a new ‘Declaration of War’ (Iran’s Declaration toward Israel after the IDF sneak-attack of last night) smack-dab in the middle of their Meeting.

How will these Few respond? Will they somehow break from their history? Will they condemn the IDF’s sneak-attack and its mass-murder? Will these multi-billionaires and their politicians insist on the justice and peace for the Middle East that their financial powers alone could have compelled seven and more decades ago? Will they somehow change for the good and their own prosperity in an undoubtedly multi-polar world?

One reality is now certain. We who loathe injustice and Wars between Nations have from the Israel Defense Forces, and from all those who arm and fund the IDF, an admitted and ‘unilateral’ act of War. The strikes of last night may widen and worsen warfare beyond even war-makers abilities to game.

What can We Masses do? Our responses can be boundless. How we can non-violently combat this latest barbarity and risk to our future is limited only by our abilities to COMMUNICATE and to ACT. Our means of non-violently defeating this current horror are as boundless as our means of dealing economic consequences. Our means for peace are as boundless as our love for all people who are victims of Wars that profit Banks above all.

Tomorrow, in over 2000 Cities and Towns across the United States, we can act to compel Peace. Peace through intensifying Blockages that deprive the IDF. Boycotts that deprive the economy of Israel’s ruling Parties. Peace through Solidarity with Immigrants. Peace through our showing our Masses’ numbers and strength.

