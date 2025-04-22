April 22, 2025

On February 13, 2025, Donald the President talked of halving the United States’ Budget for its Military and ‘Defense spending.’

Palantir Technologies particularly took a hit after Trump’s talk. It fell 40% on the NASDAQ in the next month. (1) (2)

Palantir Technologies was co-founded by Peter Thiel in 2003. Thiel made $55 million and Elon Musk $165 million, that year, as shareholders from the sale of PayPal to eBay.

Thiel then chose Alexander Karp, a fellow graduate of Stanford’s Law School (JD 1992) as Palantir’s CEO. Palantir and its budding hopes in Artificial Intelligence had the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency as its main revenues-source for the next several years.

Peter Thiel attended his first Bildererg Group meeting in 2007 and his last, he says, World Economic Forum Annual Winter Meeting in 2013. Thiel has seldom missed a Bildderberg meeting since then. He and Karp sit with 29 others on the B G Steering Committee.

Circa 2015-2016, Thiel became allied with Donald Trump. Palantir subsequently received hundreds millions unto billions of Dollars from the U.S. Government’s spending on Defense and Immigration, as Palantir more integrated A.I. into weaponry and surveillance.

Above, December 2016, Trump with Thiel and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Below, Palantir Technologies’ Revenue from the United States’ Government (Pink block) and from other sources (Red block).

Palantir’s growth in Revenue from the U. S. Government parallels that of Corporations headed by Elon Musk, Tesla and Space X, since 2019. $38 billion is the sum of subsidies reported as taken by Musk from the two Corporations since 2005.

Musk’s Companies were pegged by Bloomberg in Feburary 2025 to ‘add 613 Billion in Value Since Election.’

Trump’s talk in February of halving U.S. ‘Defense Spending’ sent Palantir stock ‘spiraling’, Fortune wrote on February 20,

Fortune wrote.

‘Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told senior Pentagon leaders to develop plans to cut defense spending by 8% each year for the next five years, according to an internal memo, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. The Pentagon’s 2025 budget is about $850 billion. The spending cuts are in tandem with the expected firings of thousands of probationary workers in the Department of Defense this week, facilitated by the Elon Musk–championed Department of Government Efficiency.

Palantir reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings earlier this month, posting a better-than-expected $828 million in revenue—a 36% year-over-year increase—which Karp attributed to the company’s investment in generative AI.

Before this week’s drop, Palantir’s stock had catapulted 585% since early last year and soared nearly 50% in 2025 alone, not only because of its bet on AI, but also on its steadfast relationship with the U.S. Around half of its revenue comes from contracts with the American government. During President Donald Trump’s first term, Palantir was buoyed by an $800 million contractwith the U.S. Army in 2019, and through former President Joe Biden’s term, the company provided technologies to crack down on illegal immigration and those seeking asylum in the U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Citizen and Immigration Services spent $7.8 billion on tech from 263 companies to address immigration since 2020, according to a New York Timesreview of nearly 15,000 contracts. Palantir received about $1 billion from the government during that time. Trump’s immigration policy—catalyzed by a barrage of 10 executive orders his first day in office ramping up border security—would indicate this pattern of spending continuing into his second term.’

Palantir CEO Alex Karp acted fast. He’d profited some $1.88 billion from selling his Shares in Palantir during 2024.

Karp unloaded about $45 million-worth of his Shares in Palantir.

Yahoo Finance reported on March 6.

‘If outspoken Palantir (PLTR) co-founder and CEO Alex Karp is uber-bullish about his secretive software company, he isn't showing it in his trades.

Karp has dumped $45 million worth of stock in the past two weeks after unloading about $2 billion in 2024, new research from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reveals. Karp has sold 21% of his overall stake in Palantir.’

Bigger interests may also have been concerned. The world two largest ‘Asset Management Firms’, Vanguard and BlackRock, are the largest holders of Shares in Palantir.

The A.I. in Google’s search-engine tells us.

You may note that BlackRock’s stake—may we say stake, as in stakeholder—in Palantir bumps up steadily with onset of ‘War’ in the Gaza Strip.

Palantir, Karp, Musk, Thiel and Trump are themselves special contributors and beneficiaries in relation to the Israel Defence Forces.

This Stands The Human Being Substack has offered several Posts that points to who and what are most responsible for killing at least 70,000 Palestinian women and children in the Marathon-long Gaza Strip since October 2023.

I found Karp and Thiel boasting of Palantir’s contracts with the IDF. Bloomberg platformed the pair with IDF officers and a new procurement of A.I. weaponry in January 2024—beginning that year of terrific growth for Palantir and profits for Karp and Thiel.

How fortunate for all the ‘powerful’ ‘players concerned, then, that Donald Trump told a different story in April than in February. (Could that line owe to the good mensch Oscar Hammerstein?). After meeting with Israel’s never-ending Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu, on April 7 Trump announced that United States’ would NOT be halved. No, far from it.

Military Times wrote.

‘President Donald Trump this week unveiled plans for a $1 trillion defense budget next year, a massive increase that he claimed will provide the country with unmatched military strength for years to come.

During a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump offered the outline for total defense spending in the fiscal 2026 budget as part of his larger plans for U.S. national security.’

Thank goodness! Thank goodness for the interests of Palantir, Vanguard, BlackRock and the partners Karp, Musk, Thiel, and Musk!

The 12% increase to $1 Trillion in Fiscal Year 2026 will bring us—by us I mean, of course, the United States—to Norms established since that Great Big Lie of “ ‘9/11’ “ made a Beeline Blitzrieg for the War On Terror that guides us—we being inextricably the United States—still.

Everything may proceed—proceed even unto a ‘Golden Dome’ through 1000 Space X satellites to protect us against Nuclear Attack from the Soviet Union—er, Russia—er, China—by a ‘Pentagon deadline’ of 2030. A ‘Golden Dome’ for Musk, Space X, Karp and Thiel and surely our allies in the IDF through and with Donald Trump … even as Trump’s approval-ratings in even Establishment Polls plummet.

What do you know—Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the ‘frontrunner’.

From India’s Firstpost America we see that Palantir and Anduril (robotics and another Thiel Founders Fund investment) are running together in the ‘LEAD’.

Cost will be 6 to 10 billion … and that’s the ‘beginning.’

But we may have an even more Delusional Con than the Ronald Reagan Ad. dared to dream that it could sell! And by 2030! Maybe!

Thank goodness! That goodness that “The Bad Sleep Well”. Thank goodness that the Trump Administration now does not have worry how Half-a-Trillion Dollars might be spent on Education (already truly halved), or Infrasructure, or Agriculture, or Fisheries, or Schoolchildren’s Nutrition.

Thank goodness we have 80,000 workers who can be laid off rather than care for U.S. Veterans! Now that’s efficiency!

Thank goodness that we have the Evils of a Maniacal Few to lead us on!

LINKS

1. https://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2025/02/20/palantir-stock-to-crash-50/

2. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/13/defense-stocks-drop-after-trump-says-defense-spending-could-be-halved.html

3. https://www.axelspringer.com/data/uploads/2018/07/CV-Alex_Karp.pdf

4. https://stockdividendscreener.com/technology/palantir-revenue-breakdown/

5. https://goodjobsfirst.org/our-data-fuels-wapo-reporting-on-musk/

6. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/the-ai-war-on-family-homes-in-the

7. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/our-anti-wef-consciousness-won-what

8. https://investors.palantir.com/news-details/2024/Palantir-Expands-Army-Vantage-Partnership-with-618.9M-Contract/

9. https://fortune.com/2025/02/20/palantir-stock-price-us-military-pentagon-budget-cuts/

10. https://fortune.com/2025/02/22/palantir-ceo-alex-karp-2-billion-stock-net-worth-sales-insider-tradi

11. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/heres-the-whopping-amount-of-stock-palantir-ceo-alex-karp-has-dumped-142212250.htm

12. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/the-ai-war-on-family-homes-in-the

13. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-12/palantir-israel-agree-to-strategic-partnership-for-battle-tech

14. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/ai-makes-for-killers-in-hebron-and

15. https://www.weforum.org/communities/strategic-partnership-b5337725-fac7-4f8a-9a4f-c89072b96a0d/l

16. https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2025/04/08/trump-promises-1-trillion-in-defense-spending-for-next-year/

17. https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2025/03/06/va-secretary-insists-massive-staff-cuts-needed-to-refocus-department/

18. https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/pltr/institutional-holdings

19. https://fintel.io/so/us/pltr/blackrock

20. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-02-19/musk-s-companies-set-to-add-613-billion-in-value-since-election?srnd=homepage-americas&sref=0KUfhQHv

21. https://apnews.com/article/russia-oreshnik-hypersonic-missile-putin-ukraine-war-345588a399158b9eb0b56990b8149bd9

22. https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/musks-spacex-is-frontrunner-build-trumps-golden-dome-missile-shield-2025-04-17/