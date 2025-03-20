"Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling" voice-only

“Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling”

(A)

Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(B)

Dear Dr.— Dear Dr.— Dear Dr. — Dear Dr.

(C)

Can you give us some fun (call)

Bottomless deep and boundless wide (answer)

Can you bring your Band (call)

Shuffle the deck and ride the Stride (answer)

Can you roll that Rock (call)

Raise the Spirits and cleanse our souls (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

(D)

With your scarves and Gris Gris and Rembrandt hat

With your heart and JuJu and Skee-da-da-dee-At

With your twists of the wit from the Yat and the Dat

With your home on the Road and your Always Look Back

(A)

Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(E)

Little Mac came up in 1950s’ New Orleans Water-coolers for Whites and NOT Water for Blacks

Ruby Bridges cursed with a Coffin

As Marshalls marched her to the Frantz School

Mac the Knee-High heard Rhythm and Blues

Then fell UP under a Professor Longhair attack, Rhumba-Magic with the Booty of Continents,

Then Booker Beethoven with a Debussy touch, Colors of Indians' Red, Cuban beans, French Waltzes Cajun violins-- Whole Mix-a-Stuff here make A Head run with the Lagniappe. Sure he'd run errands, sit and stand in, Sure he'd put pieces together like Allen, Bumps, Cosimo said they might Go Make the Thing like this and make It like that

Roll that Rock, Rock that Roll,

(F) Bundle and spread it and toss it like Golden Splinters that decades enrich with Trombones, Flutes, Chorales, Orchestras like a Revolution's Indignation and Beauties Sound from the Lower 9th Ward And make those Chords and Notes dance out-tah your Hat1

(A)

Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(B)

(C)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh

Aw-Da-Waw-Dee-Fah-Da-Dee-Oop-Dee-Dah-Boop (answer)

Don Paul, March 18, 2025 First written June 27, 2019

Mac’s shoe as he tapped foot while playing in interview with Clint Eastwood.

Malcolm John Rebennack Jr.’s father.

“Those cats were BAD.” Mac on piano-players of New Orleans in the 1950s.

Dr. John and Allen Toussaint—Beauxfoto.

More of Noblitity—Art Neville and James Booker.

