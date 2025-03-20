Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling" voice-only
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:18
-3:18

"Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling" voice-only

Sketching out how the Song might go when Rivers Answer Moons get with me on it.
Don Paul
Mar 20, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

“Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling”

(A)
Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(B)
Dear Dr.— Dear Dr.— Dear Dr. — Dear Dr.

(C)
Can you give us some fun (call)

Bottomless deep and boundless wide (answer)

Can you bring your Band (call)

Shuffle the deck and ride the Stride (answer)

Can you roll that Rock (call)

Raise the Spirits and cleanse our souls (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

(D)
With your scarves and Gris Gris and Rembrandt hat

With your heart and JuJu and Skee-da-da-dee-At

With your twists of the wit from the Yat and the Dat

With your home on the Road and your Always Look Back

(A)
Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(E)
Little Mac came up in 1950s’ New Orleans Water-coolers for Whites and NOT Water for Blacks
Ruby Bridges cursed with a Coffin
As Marshalls marched her to the Frantz School
Mac the Knee-High heard Rhythm and Blues
Then fell UP under a Professor Longhair attack, Rhumba-Magic with the Booty of Continents,
Then Booker Beethoven with a Debussy touch, Colors of Indians' Red, Cuban beans, French Waltzes Cajun violins-- Whole Mix-a-Stuff here make A Head run with the Lagniappe. Sure he'd run errands, sit and stand in, Sure he'd put pieces together like Allen, Bumps, Cosimo said they might Go Make the Thing like this and make It like that
Roll that Rock, Rock that Roll,

(F) Bundle and spread it and toss it like Golden Splinters that decades enrich with Trombones, Flutes, Chorales, Orchestras like a Revolution's Indignation and Beauties Sound from the Lower 9th Ward And make those Chords and Notes dance out-tah your Hat1

(A)
Doctor Doctor Doctor----Please

(B)
Dear Dr.— Dear Dr.— Dear Dr. — Dear Dr.

Dear Dr.— Dear Dr.— Dear Dr. — Dear Dr.

Dear Dr.— Dear Dr.— Dear Dr. — Dear Dr.

(C)
Can you give us some fun (call)

Bottomless deep and boundless wide (answer)

Can you bring your Band (call)

Shuffle the deck and ride the Stride (answer)

Can you roll that Rock (call)

Raise the Spirits and cleanse our souls (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh (answer)

Can you make us the One (call)

And the Two, Three, Four--Dah-Da-Dee-Oh

Aw-Da-Waw-Dee-Fah-Da-Dee-Oop-Dee-Dah-Boop (answer)

Don Paul, March 18, 2025 First written June 27, 2019

Mac’s shoe as he tapped foot while playing in interview with Clint Eastwood.

Malcolm John Rebennack Jr.’s father.

“Those cats were BAD.” Mac on piano-players of New Orleans in the 1950s.

Dr. John and Allen Toussaint—Beauxfoto.

More of Noblitity—Art Neville and James Booker.

Failed to render LaTeX expression — no expression found

Discussion about this episode

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Panics, 'Eugenics', Jim Crow, and Of Course More Wars. Banksters and Wars #3, 1865-1913.
  Don Paul
Rothschild Brothers of London offers its Aid at 28% Interest. President Lincoln prints Greenbacks instead. Banksters and Wars #2
  Don Paul
Banksters and Wars 1776--1913 #1. The Rothschild Family Profits in Lending for Wars ... while they Take Control of Nation's Banks in the…
  Don Paul
Angels and Ancestors in Lights Strung Through a Live Oak, Christmastime in City Park
  Don Paul
'Tim Green'
  Don Paul
"The Sun Shines Through The Palms"
  Don Paul
A-Threading #4. Kirk: "And it just happened. It was wonderful." Featuring ‘Colors Changing Color’ with DP and Kirk Joseph and Michael…
  Don Paul