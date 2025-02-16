Playback speed
Dancing to 'The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS' at the LOUISIANA STORIES' Launch-Party in the Angela King Gallery

Sometimes a Little Fun is ... fun!
Don Paul
Feb 16, 2025
February 16, 2025

Many thanks to SYDNEY DESPENZA, Associate and Art Consultant inthe Angela King Gallery, for sending along her photos and video from the lively, lovely, lilting Launch-Party for LOUISIANA STORIES upstairs.

You may know that one of DPRAM’s identifiers is: ‘Poetry and Music for Musing and Dancing.’ We try to prove that out here, as couples and more move to poem ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ made ‘Funky beyond Funky’ (DON VAPPIE) by the Rivers Answer Moons band for our Album.

We remain happy and proud that the online publication All About Jazz chose ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ as a Song-of-the-Day last Week.

As always, we hope you ENJOY!

