Banksters and Wars 1776--1913 #1. The Rothschild Family Profits in Lending for Wars ... while they Take Control of Nation's Banks in the U.S.. England, France, ...

We pick up on Fascism through Banksters’ Private Central Banks, regarding more than 200 years of history in Europe and the United States, on page 195 of the The World Is Turning [ …] ., reprinting To Prevent the Next “ ‘9'11’ “ […] with the addition of commentators Auld Krow and Sid the Elephant. Thanks VERY MUCH for responses over the past four days!

We begin with Quotes from Several Who Perceive the Ills and Thefts that are Intrinsic and Exponential from Private Central Banks controlling a Nation’s Money-Supply and profiting uncontrollably thereby.

‘BANKERS. WARS, SECRET SOCIETIES,

THE 'NEW WORLD ORDER'. AND ... WE MASSES’

'I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies....The issuing power (of money) should be taken from the banks, and restored to the people to whom it belongs.' Thomas Jefferson

'People who will not turn a shovel full of dirt on the project, nor contribute a pound of material, will collect more money from the United States than will the people who supply all the material and do all the work. This is the terrible thing about interest.

If our nation can issue a dollar bond, it is capable of issuing a dollar bill.... The difference between the bond and the bill is that the bond lets the money broker collect twice the amount of the bond and an additional 20%.... It is absurd to say our country can issue bonds and cannot issue currency. Both are promises to pay but one fattens the usurer and the other helps the people....

It is a terrible situation when the Government, to insure the National wealth, must go in debt and submit to ruinous interest charges at the hands of men who control the fictitious value of gold. Interest is the invention of Satan.'

Thomas Edison, writing on a public-works project that would be funded by Government bonds issued by private Banks.

'The function of money is not to make money but to move goods.' Henry Ford

'Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.' Albert Einstein

'We are completely dependent on the commercial banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have in circulation, cash or credit. If the banks create ample synthetic money, we are prosperous; if not, we starve.... When one gets a complete grasp upon the picture, the tragic absurdity of our hopeless position is almost incredible--but there it is. It (the banking problem) is the most important subject intelligent persons can investigate and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse unless it is widely understood and the defects remedied very soon.' Robert Hemphill, former Credit Manager for one of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks of the United States' privately owned Federal Reserve System

'Here please note that the money supply of every country in the world today is dependent on banks and financial institutions taking ownership, essentially, of an ever-growing proportion of the housing stock—as well as holding I.O.Us in different forms against an ever- increasing proportion of the revenue of industry and commerce and government tax revenues.' Boudwejerin Wegerif, 'U. S. Debt Pyramid Scam', March 2000

'None of our problems will disappear until we correct the creation, supply, and circulation of money.' http://americaondebt.com/earthplusfive.html

'Henceforth be masterless.' Walt Whitman

More than 200 Years of Conspiracies by Financiers, Nobility, and Politicians to Gain Profits and Power from Wars, Revolutions and Assassinations

The main education I've received since finishing ‘ ‘9/11/’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State in 2002 concerns banking and bankers' creation and manipulation of the most murderous pretexts, deprivations and conflicts that have ravaged humanity from the mid-18th century to " '9/11' " and beyond.

Among the prime objectives of these private bankers has been control of nations' money-supply and currencies. While waging vicious wars of economic conquest throughout the world, these financiers have kept themselves even more removed from physical danger than the politicians who have advanced their interests.

Let me here try to give an overview of this deeply layered history.

Financiers' conspiracies in the West over the past two and one-half centuries may be traced through the growing wealth and power of one family, the Rothschilds, and this family's accumulated and often inbred allies, criminals equal to them, whether nominal Jews, Protestants, Catholics, Moslems, or other.

Mayer Amschel Bauer was the founding father of the Rothschild family's supranational empire. Born in 1743, the money-lender Bauer became a close associate of the Elector of Hesse, William IX. Bauer/Rothschild profited by lending of the Elector's fees for supplying Hessian troops to King George III of England during the American Revolutionary War. He changed the family's surname to Rothschild (meaning 'Red Shield', their subsequent insignia) to accord with the sign he'd put up for his business: an eagle on a red shield with a golden arrow extending from each of the bird of prey's five talons.

In the late 18th century Mayer Amschel sent one son each out to begin banking business in five European capitals: London, Paris, Frankfort, Vienna and Venice. Nathan in London and James in Paris especially flourished, Nathan most due to Napoleon's last war and James most due to the induced 1819 Panic across France.

The brothers' profits let them gain shared control of the Bank of England and Bank of France and the issuance of these nations' and Austria's currencies. In a partnership that would be often repeated over the next 180 years, they shared controlling interests in these Banks with families of so-called nobility--Tudors, Bourbons, Hapsburgs, et cetera, families who were themselves much inbred.

During the same late 18th century to middle 19th century span, Rothschilds reached into the riches of 'America'.

Associates of theirs and of Illuminati theoretician Adam Weishaupt (Alexander Hamiliton one) figured in the institution of the United States' first two Banks that issued national currency under private ownership.

Later agents of the Rothschild family's (Nathaniel Biddle, August Belmont or Schoenberg, George Peabody, and Junius S. Morgan) worked to frustrate Andrew Jackson's check to any further charter for such a privately owned 'National' Bank. Denials of credit and funds to U. S. farmers and other businessmen by European bankers prompted the United States' ruinous Panics of 1837 and 1857.

Bankers' manipulations were one cause of the U. S. Civil War. Their lowering of the price of cotton pressured economies of both the South and North to desperation in the late 1850s. In 1859, too, Salomon de Rothschild, he the son of James' inheritor in Paris, Lionel, and he the great-grandson of Mayer Amschel, toured the U. S. and defended slavery, writing that he 'would be as much a "staunch slavery man" as the oldest plantation owner in the South.' (27)

Once the Civil War began, Rothschild agent Judah Benjamin (who'd met with Salomon in New Orleans just before the war) served as a chief advisor to Confederate President Jefferson Davis while August Belmont (formerly Schoenberg) was the same to Abraham Lincoln. (28)

Another Rothschild front-man in London and New York, George Peabody, he the slave-trading founder of an iron-dealing company that became headed by this and that J. P. Morgan over the next century, supplied both Northern and Southern Armies with guns.

Peabody's and Junius S. Morgan's Company also enriched itself by wartime speculations.

'No individuals contributed so much to flooding our money markets and weakening financial confidence in our nationality than George Peabody & Company, and none made more money in the operation', the Springfield Republic of Illinois wrote in 1866. (29)

In 1866, too, the New York Times observed: 'The Bank of England with its subsidiary banks in America (under the domination of J. P. Morgan), the Bank of France, and the Reichsbank of Germany, composed an interlocking and cooperative banking system, the main objective of which was the exploitation of the people.' (30)

Then was as now, you may see, is in regard to international Banks' control for 'exploitation of the people.'

