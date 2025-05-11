"And that's the Conversation." DON VAPPIE on his Relatives from "the country" in early New Orleans' jazz and DP on LOUISIANA STORIES "collective improvisation."

May 10, 2025

At last I’m catching up with DON VAPPIE’S and my session among folks at LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY on the Wednesday morning between Jazz Fest weekends in New Orleans.

Views on this Substack show that hundreds have enjoyed the talk--not only the playing--from RIVERS ANSWER MOONS musicians. They all have so much intelligence, sensitivity and history to convey!

The “waltz” on Banjo that Don Vappie is talking about can be heard on the band’s ‘Jack Groves’ from LOUISIANA STORIES here.

‘Jack Groves’

1× 0:00 -5:24

