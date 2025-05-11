Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

"And that's the Conversation." DON VAPPIE on his Relatives from "the country" in early New Orleans' jazz and DP on LOUISIANA STORIES "collective improvisation."

May 11, 2025
May 10, 2025

At last I’m catching up with DON VAPPIE’S and my session among folks at LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY on the Wednesday morning between Jazz Fest weekends in New Orleans.

Views on this Substack show that hundreds have enjoyed the talk--not only the playing--from RIVERS ANSWER MOONS musicians. They all have so much intelligence, sensitivity and history to convey!

The “waltz” on Banjo that Don Vappie is talking about can be heard on the band’s ‘Jack Groves’ from LOUISIANA STORIES here.

Don Vappie on how ‘the Banjo cuts right through.”

DON VAPPIE: "The Banjo Cuts Right Through". Also: Don V. on the Banjo as an African instrument percussively fit fit for Funk and melodically fit for Story-Telling.

DON VAPPIE: "The Banjo Cuts Right Through". Also: Don V. on the Banjo as an African instrument percussively fit fit for Funk and melodically fit for Story-Telling.

I hope you-all enjoy Don’s talk about going his own way the Banjo and treating it as an Instrument perfect for both percussive Funk and for melodically accompanying and advancing a Story.

