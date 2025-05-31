'About Reinaldo" #3 with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE

May 31, 2025

So good to heard KIDD and MORIKEBA again! July 24, 2014, in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Recording Studio with Rick as our engineer … my sixth hour of recording that day (23 Poems and Songs solo and with percussion) and our second of recording the 16 Tracks that would make up our Women Center Earth, Sea And Sky Album.

Kidd had chosen Morikeba as one in New Orleans with whom he wanted to record. They delivered many opportunities and spaces to each other. Is any instrument so pretty as a Kora? Is any instrument more a Voice than Tenor Saxophone—specially as Kidd sings with it in his altissimo?

All images owe to 22-year-old ARISTIDE PHILLIPS’ videography of the session.

Today’s ‘About Reinaldo, Mourning and Outrage’ concludes the three in tribute to this great guy, Reinaldo Arana, and his partner Norman Valee, and their and their collaborators’ and successors’ enduring Green Oasis Community Garden on New York City’s Lower East Side.