A-Threading #2. 'Jack Groves' in LOUISIANA STORIES with "some Heavies" (Michael Dominici): DON VAPPIE, ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, HERMAN LEBEAUX of the band DPRAM.

Feb. 12, 2025

We draw again from MICHAEL DOMINICI’s Interview with KIRK JOSEPH and me over WWOZ, Michael’s “New orleans Music Show” of Feb. 6, 2025.

0:00—1:28 MICHAEL talks about LOUISIANA STORIES and names “some Heavies” who make up the band—ROGER, KIRK, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ALEXEY MARTI, and DON VAPPIE.

1:29—2:36 DP talks about ‘Jack Groves’ and Jack himself, the Cajun driller who “came up in the Oil-Field Depression-Times” and who “met his wife while walking after supper” in Lake Charles and who liked Wayne Newton along with Jimmie Rogers and Bukka White who was “not afraid to cross Races.”

2:37—5:35. ‘Jack Groves’ with DON VAPPIE Banjo, ROGER LEWIS Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set and DON PAUL vocal. Opening two Verses; Don’s Banjo break; and closing Verses.

Recorded in the Marigny Studio , New Orleans, with Rick G. Nelson and Adam Keil Engineers, March and April 2024. Mixed with JUSTIN TOCKET in the Dockside Studio on October 7 and given the DP Fine Tooth Comber process in the Audacity freeware later in October.

LOUISIANA STORIES débuted this past Week, ending Feb. 8, 2025, at #2 in the national Crossover Jazz Albums Chart from Roots Music Reports. We’re between United by DAVE HOLLAND and LIONEL LOUEKE, #1, and Visions by NORAH JONES, #3. We’re ELATED!

See more about Jack Groves and his era in an earlier Post on this Stands the Human Being (Walt Whitman) Substack.

‘In the center of all, and object of all, stands the Human Being, toward whose heroic and spiritual evolution poems and everything directly or indirectly tend, Old World or New.’

What Walt wrote in his ‘A Backward Glance’ of 1888 might be a pretty good thing to bear in mind during THIS era of the would-be replacement and usurpation of Human Beings by A.I. for a One-World Tyranny ruled by gangster Banksters.