9/11/01 explosions inside the WTC Twin Towers. FDNY (Firefighters in New York City) and Emergency Medical Technicians tell what they saw and heard.

April 9, 2025

Because we may soon be visited with another mass-murderous False-Flag ‘Attack’ as pretext for even more repression of human rights and even more of domestic and international warfare, I present these eight minutes of Testimony from FDNY and EMT workers on the ground in Lower Manhattan before, during and after the explosive demolitions of the World Trade Center’s South and North Trade Towers, World Trade Center 2 and then 1, each 110 stories high, each a mass around 500 million tons, each Tower’s core of steel Columns and Beams exploding, disintegrating and collapsing in less than 15 seconds, their destruction separated by about one half-hour, that morning which changed our world.

Please keep in mind forever, dear readers: Without the Big Lie of “ ‘9/11/01’ “ we would not have suffered the “ ‘War on Terror’ “ and its “ ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ “. Nor would be the “ ‘Bail-Outs” of 2008-2011 and the “ ‘COVID-19’ “ of 2020 onward been so achievable as further insults and attacks on our humanity.

So, again, thank you, JIM, and thank you, CELESTINE, and thank the hundred and millions and hundred and millions who see and resist.

Music from PAUL SILBEY, his Track “Trance Moments” from his Album Love’s Healing Touch.