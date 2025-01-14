"We must turn from a Government that's [...] robbing and killing us, a Government that serves [...] its 100 World Economic Forum Strategic Partners. Lucky for us, we have a Plenty of alternatives."

We hear from Congressperson McFadden more echoes to our post “ ‘9/11’ “ present.

1934 was one year among many in a Depression that was itself primarily caused by the Federal Reserve System's contraction of credit between 1929 and 1933. The Great Depression across the United States and Britain ended, we may remember, only with the second World War.

We should also pause to remember that the United States entered World War II on

the wave of massive public outrage at Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. We should especially remember in our post-9/11 era that the Japanese attack was foreknown and actually made inevitable by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Secretaries in his Administration who were also members of that companion in power to the Federal Reserve System, the Council on Foreign Relations.

Now, with Council on Foreign Relations member Barack Obama everywhere

likened by mass-media to Franklin D. Roosevelt, we may justly suspect that another such fraudulent attack, another use of false-!ag terror such as on 9/11/01 in this nation, 3/11/04 in Madrid, Spain, and 7/7/05 in London, England, will be used to conceal true causes of economic catastrophe here, to further repress our rights, and to launch us into even more disastrous conflicts.

And all of these further depredations of our rights and well-being are sure to come

under elitists' cover of 'the War on Terror', their 21st- century cover for their further efforts to depopulate and enslave working-people.

We must turn from such a future.

We must protect our children from certain miseries.

We must defend ourselves and regain our rights.

Resistance is essential. Resistance is vital. Resistance is sane and healthy.

We must become our own government in the face of a Government that has

failed us. We must turn from a Government that's more and more imprisoning and robbing and killing us, a Government whose head and body serve only its criminal Partners, its 100 World Economic Forum Strategic Partners.

Lucky for us that we have a Plenty of Alternatives and Choices. We Masses have more means to communicate and more means to help one another, across Continents, than at any time in our Species’ time on this Earth,

For one solution that's elemental: we can grow our own food. Here's an illuminating precedent. In 1942, despite objections by the United States' Department of Agriculture, Eleanor Roosevelt planted this nation's first Victory Garden.

The wife of Franklin Delano Roosevelt used grounds of the White House for her Garden. Three years later, by end of World War II, the number of Victory Gardens across the U.S. had grown to 20 million. 20 million! These individual Gardens put out 40% of the country's produce in 1945! We can do the same--and more--again!

In the United States now 69% of us buy and eat food that's designated as organic.

Since 1994 the number of Farmers' Markets in the U. S. has grown by more than 200%.

All is possible if WE, We Masses, control our own land. "Get land" should be one of our guiding objectives. We can buy land, or take over land, and produce for ourselves. Get land and let it produce for our local communities.

We can create our own means of non-exploitative exchange of money and goods.

During the 1930s' Depression more than 1000 community-currencies arose across

the United States. In 2009 more than 1900 such means of exchange serve around the

world--from Tokyo to Minneapolis to Ithaca and Austin.

We do not even need paper to create and maintain means of exchange--we need only the Internet and the will to make our word our bond.

We do not need commercial Banks such as comprise the Federal Reserve System.

We need, rather, to eliminate them from our economy. We need, rather, cooperative Banks, owned by their depositors.

Speaking from the vantage of January 2025, we FOR SURE DID NOT NEED to ‘save’ bettor/debtor speculator Banks with more than $29 TRILLION in ‘Loans’ between 2008 and 2011 during the Bush and Obama Adminstrations

Then, again, WE did not need to lose from OUR economy the 48 TRILLION that was “loaned” to U.S. and European and Asian Banks by the Federal Reserve System to its Special Partners between September 19, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Yes, that was during the first Trump Administration and during the Great Plague of

“ ‘COVID-19’ “ through simulations and through “Global Pandemics.’