The sun shines through the palms Over reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs

They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re climbing up and down Making their Morning round

From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale They want something good to do They want something good to—DO

ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing

Kissinger bombed Cambodia Like Bushes bombed Fallujah Kissinger killed Allende On another 9/11 Like Bushes killed Kennedys For an Order of War and Fear Evil will never stop Itself Our Courage must stop Evil

