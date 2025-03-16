“The Sun Shines Through The Palms” A The sun shines through the palms Over reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs B They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re climbing up and down Making their Morning round C From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale They want something good to do They want something good to—DO D ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing E Kissinger bombed Cambodia Like Bushes bombed Fallujah Kissinger killed Allende On another 9/11 Like Bushes killed Kennedys For an Order of War and Fear Evil will never stop Itself Our Courage must stop Evil A The sun shines through the palms To Santa Claus on lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs B They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re limbing up and down Making their Morning round C From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale They want something good to do They want something good to—DO D ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Our—Spirit--is--willing. Don Paul, March 16, 2025 First inspiration while in San Diego and Los Angeles during Christmastime 2006
"The Sun Shines Through The Palms"
A Song that came to me while driving between San Diego and Los Angeles during one Christmastime.
Mar 16, 2025
