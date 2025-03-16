Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"The Sun Shines Through The Palms"

A Song that came to me while driving between San Diego and Los Angeles during one Christmastime.
Don Paul
Mar 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

“The Sun Shines Through The Palms”

A
The sun shines through the palms 
Over reindeer on the lawns
Sprinklers arc and pause
And people walk their dogs

B
They're going for their exercise
Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs
They’re climbing up and down 
Making their Morning round

C
From Crestview to Bomar
From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale
They want something good to do 
They want something good to—DO

D
ALL—on--God's--green--earth 
All--on--God's--green--earth
The—Spirit--is--willing
Their—Spirit--is--willing


E
Kissinger bombed Cambodia 
Like Bushes bombed Fallujah
Kissinger killed Allende
On another 9/11
Like Bushes killed Kennedys 
For an Order of War and Fear 
Evil will never stop Itself
Our Courage must stop Evil


A
The sun shines through the palms 
To Santa Claus on lawns
Sprinklers arc and pause
And people walk their dogs

B
They're going for their exercise
Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs
They’re limbing up and down 
Making their Morning round

C
From Crestview to Bomar
From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale
They want something good to do 
They want something good to—DO

D
ALL—on--God's--green--earth 
All--on--God's--green--earth 
The—Spirit--is--willing
Our—Spirit--is--willing.


Don Paul, March 16, 2025
First inspiration while in San Diego and Los Angeles
during Christmastime 2006
Discussion about this video
Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
Authors
Don Paul
Recent Posts
Angels and Ancestors in Lights Strung Through a Live Oak, Christmastime in City Park
  Don Paul
'Tim Green'
  Don Paul
A-Threading #4. Kirk: "And it just happened. It was wonderful." Featuring ‘Colors Changing Color’ with DP and Kirk Joseph and Michael…
  Don Paul
"Live Out Loud", the GALLOP QUARTET (Alex De Grassi, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, and Don Paul) for Melissa Gregory Rue's documentary film…
  Don Paul
Audio. "The Positive People's Party" Is Joined by Mr.-and-Missus A.I. and L'il Aye-Aye. The Goal: Fix Streets "full a more holes than a…
  Don Paul
MOE'S 1400th SHOW! Brilliant Tracks by LISLE ELLIS, PAUL PLIMLEY, and JEANNETTE ARMSTRONG with THE MAD PROFESSOR. Plus, S.F. Bay Area…
  Don Paul
"The Teachers In Heaven"   
  Don Paul