"Take It Up--Up--Up! ... The Trains of Human Genius Keep A-Comin' ... Like We All Love the Children Unseen and Unborn Ahead
"Take It Up--Up--Up! ... The Trains of Human Genius Keep A-Comin' ... Like We All Love the Children Unseen and Unborn Ahead

Apr 15, 2025
April 15, 2025

Those Rivers Answer Moons guys (ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ALEXEY MARTI0 and our guests LOUIS MICHOT and ANDRE MICHOT do get things moving … into high realms of music and imagination.

Sets on this Substack featuring Tracks from LOUISIANA STORIES have received more than 600 Downloads since Christmastime 2024. Nothing feels better than knowing that your work is “reaching people”, as both Kirk and Roger. I thought today that folks might enjoy today’s rather short dances with words over the band’s “doing what it do.”

