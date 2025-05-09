May 9, 2025

A Song that came to me Wednesday night and Thursday night, somewhat revised today.

Two more “Say A Prayer, Do A Dare” Post will follow. One with Images that pertain to the lines here. One with Links to sources.

One main thing in closing: Every one who’s not a perpetrator or an orchestrator of the Grievous Mess in the Middle East is a SUFFERER and we need to compel Peace through Justice there. So long as there’s Justice, there can be Peace. Regarding Governments, how about: Councils of Elderly Women.

“Say A Prayer, Do A Dare”

Ev’ry day Ev’ry way

Everywhere

Say a prayer Do a dare

For children of Gaza

For mothers of Gaza

Starving and crippled in Gaza

Doctors and Nurses in Gaza

Know they’re there Their limbs bare

Kept in Camps Grit their air

Without roofs Without food

Serving years Wailing tears

2025, the Gaza Strip

Ev’ry day Ev’ry way

Everywhere

Say a prayer Do a dare

For children of Is’rael

For mothers from Khazars

Shot with ‘vaccines’ and betrayed in Is’rael

Rebels and mourners in Is’rael

Know they march Know they care

Their Courts rail Justice fails

Spirits inflamed Like clots in veins

Serving years Wailing tears

2023, Tel Aviv

Ev’ry day Ev’ry way

Everywhere

Say a prayer Do a dare

For Courage to conquer

For Acts against evil

Men and women prophet-soldiers of Holy books

Champions of all and for all

Know they’re there In the fields

With their tools With their wits

With their slings And supersonic stones

Their Light changing our Age.

2018, the Gaza Strip