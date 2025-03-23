March 23, 2025
I’d intended to make a music-bed for Generative A.I.’s interpretations of the Song and of the “Get the WEF Out of Our Lives!’ Post.
This is what came out. I hope that it serves us toward stopping the real ‘Horror, the Horror’ in the Palestine and stopping on April 1, 2025 economies that profit from the mass-murder of women and children.
“Many Fine Years Of Bombing” Re-Mix 2025
Many fine years of bombing
All my life been seein’ the same scenes
All of our years of bombing
All our lives been seein’ the same scenes
Nobody wants to see their people die
Force necessary to make ‘em comply
War—War—War our fix commands
War—War—War supply for demand
Lord—Lord—Lord blood ‘s like the oil we drink through guns
Lord—Lord—Lord blood ‘s like the oil we drink through guns
All our lives been seein’ the same scenes
DHYANI DHARMA MAS, Electric Guitar and Mide Effects, MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass and Midi Effects, TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set and Percussion, DON PAUL Vocal and Percussion.
