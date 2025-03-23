March 23, 2025

I’d intended to make a music-bed for Generative A.I.’s interpretations of the Song and of the “Get the WEF Out of Our Lives!’ Post.

This is what came out. I hope that it serves us toward stopping the real ‘Horror, the Horror’ in the Palestine and stopping on April 1, 2025 economies that profit from the mass-murder of women and children.

Brian Shilhavy on March 22.

Haaretz on March 23

“Many Fine Years Of Bombing” Re-Mix 2025

Many fine years of bombing

All my life been seein’ the same scenes

All of our years of bombing

All our lives been seein’ the same scenes

Nobody wants to see their people die

Force necessary to make ‘em comply

War—War—War our fix commands

War—War—War supply for demand

Lord—Lord—Lord blood ‘s like the oil we drink through guns

Lord—Lord—Lord blood ‘s like the oil we drink through guns

All our lives been seein’ the same scenes

DHYANI DHARMA MAS, Electric Guitar and Mide Effects, MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass and Midi Effects, TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set and Percussion, DON PAUL Vocal and Percussion.