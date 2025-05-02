KIDD JORDAN, ROGER LEWIS and KIRK JOSEPH: Spiritual as Music, Hour 1:

Kidd Jordan, Roger Lewis and Kirk Joseph with Don Paul in Hour One of the Spiritual as Music Series.

We also hear TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS; THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND; VAN MORRISON with CLIFF RICHARD; the DDBB with CHUCK D; THE IMPRESSIONS FEATURING CURTIS MAYFIELD; CELIA BARBOSA with a song from Brasil’s Sertao and Favelas; and CYRIL NEVILLE with RUSSELL BATISTE, HENRY BUTLER, IVAN NEVILLE, and GEORGE PORTER. ‘The only riches, the great souls,’ D.H. Lawrence wrote.

KIRK JOSEPH hugs KIDD JORDAN as ROGER LEWIS looks on after our ‘Honoring the Kidd’ Concert at the New Orleans Jazz Museum (‘Theater at the Mint’) on November 1, 2019. Also performing were CARL LEBLANC, HERLIN RILEY, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR. and KENT, MARLON and STEPHANIE JORDAN. (RACHEL was very ill that night). Thanks to RANDY FERTEL and Dr. NICOLAS BAZAN for support that night.

Complete THANKS to KELLY ROBERTS ABNEY and ROSLYN NOCENTELLI FLOT for making this first Show of the Series that became “Spiritual as Music” happen!

Roger Lewis, Kelly Roberts Abney, and Kirk Josephj, September 2015.

0:00--1:00 Intro with "I SHALL NOT BE MOVED" by the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

1:00--5:02 Toots and the Maytals ' "SPIRITUAL HEALING"

5:02--8:20 KIRK JOSEPH on his beginnings as a musician and origins of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band perform "Bongo Beep" — "Brother" Charles Joseph: trombone; Ephram Towns: trumpet; Benny Jones: bass drum; Kirk Joseph: tuba; Roger Lewis: baritone sax; Kevin Harris: tenor sax; Jennell Marshall: snare drum; Greg Davis: trumpet. Shot by Alan Lomax and crew at the Glass House, New Orleans, May 16, 1982. For more information about the American Patchwork filmwork, Alan Lomax, and his collections, visit http://culturalequity.org

8:20--13:45 DDBB "MARDI GRAS IN NEW ORLEANS" from their Album Live: Mardi Gras In Montreux , 1986

13:44--19:14 ROGER LEWIS on his beginnings as a musician and with the DDBB

19:14--21:08 KIDD JORDAN on his learning music in Crowley, Louisiana

21:08--22:57 KIDD JORDAN on his first bands and on he and Ornette Coleman playing rhythm-and-blues music in 1950s' Louisiana--"The Temple Roof was a rough place."

Ornette Coleman stayed with the Lastie family at 1807 Delery Street, New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, after club-goers broke his Saxophone in Baton Rouge. They practiced within earshot of Roger Lewis, who was also born on Delery Street.

22:57--25:56 ROGER and KIRK on the DDBB playing Monday nights at the Glass House in New Orleans’ Central City, during the early 1980s, and how spontaneous creations arose within the band

25:56--29:40 DDBB "THE FLINTSTONES MEET THE PRESIDENT"

29:40--32:18 ROGER and KIRK on how "spiritual" and "powerful" New Orleans' music is

Above, Deacon FRANK LASTIE drums for the Guiding Star Spiritual Chruch in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward. Another photo by Michael P. Smith, from an excellent piece by Layne Kaplan-Levenson for her Tripod Series over WWNO.

32:18--32:40 DON PAUL (D P) on how music has carried and still carries “both ways” across the Atlantic Ocean

32:40--37:30 VAN MORRISON with CLIFF RICHARD "WHENEVER GOD SHINES HIS LIGHT"

37:30--39:34 KIRK and ROGER on the "Federal flood" in New Orleans of 2005 and the DDBB's album What's Going On

Battling to stay afloat in the “Federal Flood” of waters overtopping houses after levees failed following Hurricane Katrina in 2005

39:34--44:02 DDBB with Chuck D for "WHAT'S GOING ON"

44:02--48:54 D P reads from his September 2, 2005 column for the San Francisco Bay View newspaper about the Federal Flood--' "A National Disgrace" ' (“A National Disgrace” is how the New Orleans' head of Emergency Operations, Terry Ebbert, encapsulated the U.S. Government's lack of response to survivors' suffering in and after the Federal Flood)

48:54--51:32 THE IMPRESSIONS featuring CURTIS MAYFIELD "THIS IS MY COUNTRY"

51:32--55:48 INTRO and ZELIA BARBOSA of Brasil "CANCAO DE TERRA"

55:48--61:12 Cyril Neville with Russell Batiste, Henry Butler, Ivan Neville, Leo Nocentelli, George Porter in Austin, Texas, 2006 "THIS IS MY COUNTRY"

