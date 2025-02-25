How WE can Use that $9.86 TRILLION, that $225 BILLION, for all of our U.S. Society's Well-Being, and not Surrender to Digital Serfdom through Trump's and Musk's orders.

Please keep that Premise of the DIGITIZATION of EVERYTHING in at least the back of your Mind. I think that It as a Guide may be fundamental toward understanding the seeming confusion rushing around us us now.

Brian Shilhavy of Vaccine Impact News is another online journalist who has pointed to ‘Gaza Genocide’—the mass-murder of around 50,000 Palestinians, at least 70% of them women and children—by Israel Defense Forces since October 8, 2023, following the Let-It-Happen-On-Purpose attack by Hamas across 16 IDF Border-Points.

Brian responded to the Press Conference on Feb. 5 by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister who too is indicted for Multiple Felonies, in which Trump promised that the United States would “take over the Gaza Strip” and “do a real job” there.

Trump said on Feb. 5.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area … do a real job, do something different.”

For the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip and remove its 1.8 million remaining Palestinians, almost all of them families rooted to this very difficult Strip of home for decades, may be seen, I think, only as the Work of Devils’ Hands.

Brian Shilhavy on Feb. 16 posted a shared Statement from more than 350 Rabbis and ‘other prominent Jewish figures’ and their ‘Full-Page New York Times Ad’

The group ‘Jews for Racial and Economic Justice’ re-posted the full-page and its names on X, Feb. 13. Their posts received more than 108,000 Views.

The journalists Pam and Russ Martens of Wall Street on Parade have presented this February a series of facts-laden pieces that suggest moves made by Musk and Trump are self-serving.

On Feb. 13.

The Martens note.

‘Musk’s companies have received $19.8 billion in U.S. government contracts since 2009.’

Also.

‘And finally, and most importantly, Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (with the same acronym as the Subcommittee, i.e. DOGE, and the same name as a crypto coin Musk has boosted) is now investigating the same federal agencies whose Inspectors General were investigating Musk’s companies until they were sacked by the Trump administration last month.’

The Martens earlier witnessed Musks’ and his five-person Team of Digital Wizards’ raiding of ‘the U.S. Treasury’s $6 trillion payment system’—Information that must inevitably advantage Musk the leader of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Starlink.

‘Now, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and a host of other media outlets are reporting that Musk has used his 2-week old position as the head of a Donald Trump faux agency – the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which Trump created out of thin air last month by Executive Order, to have his DOGE operatives gain access to the U.S. Treasury’s $6 trillion payment system and snoop on its payments. This means that Musk’s DOGE hires could potentially access confidential information on government contract payments made to Musk’s competitors as well as highly confidential payments related to national security.’

The Martens also detailed, on Feb. 11, Trump’s deals of favor with the COVID-Lockdowns-Enforcing Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and with WEF Strategic Partners and Multiple Felons JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

‘Just yesterday, Trump’s Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Also, Trump issued a pardon to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges, including an FBI-recorded attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated when Barack Obama took the office of the President. Trump had commuted Blagojevich’s sentence during his first term as President.

In a further jaw-dropping move yesterday, Trump issued an Executive Order that suspends the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) for 180 days, giving a greenlight to megabanks on Wall Street and other U.S. corporations to bribe officials in foreign countries to get business deals approved. The order bars federal prosecutors from starting any new FCPA investigations, enforcing new actions and orders a review of existing FCPA investigations to “restore proper bounds” on applying the FCPA law.

Two of the megabanks on Wall Street – Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase – had previously been charged with outrageously brazen violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). (See here and here.)

Thus, we may see GobbleDeeGook to the ostensible Left of We Masses, we compassionate, intelligent and still caring and clear-thinking people, hundreds millions unto billions of people, and GobbleDeeGook to the ostensible Right of us.

That is: USAID with ‘$486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening”, including ‘22M for “Inclusive and participatory political process” in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India.

Coupled with: ‘PAUSING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT ENFORCEMENT TO FURTHER AMERICAN ECONOMIC ECONOMIC AND NATIONAL SECURITY’ so that JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs can have a 180-Day Window to Bribe with Impunity.

We may see the same Devils’ Hand or Hands at work in both Ostensible Left and Right Cartoons of Language and Monuments to Hyprocisy.

NOW THAT WE KNOW

Most importantly, however, how may WE go forward? Now that many Billions and Trillions ARE in fact known to us and in play as possibilities for OUR BENEFIT, what do WE want to DO? With around $225 Billion of Savings from Cuts to U.S. Defense Department Weapons-Makers? With several TRILLIONS of DOLLARS potential in funds from “no Tax”, as Donald Trump has suggested, to us as Individuals.

Should there be Billions for the Millions Injured or Bereaved through the injection of mRNA or other genes-altering ‘vaccines’, such as those billions of FDA-approved Doses sold by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca?

Should the United States LEAD Europe and all Nations of N.A.T.O. with such a Sweeping Remedy?

That is, should the millions of ‘Real, not Rare’ receive the attention, care and healing that they’ve deserved for more than four years?

VOICES FOR A CURE.

REACT 19, February 20, 2025.

DON PAUL

·

OCTOBER 22, 2024

The Children Ask, November of 2021

Read full story

Should Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Jay Bhatachaya, how heading U.S. Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control respectively, help to remove any COVID-Pretext ‘vaccine’ from the Schedule still recommended for infants and children?

Should the endangered Department of Education be instead be radically improved by Curriculims that empower students to think critically and to create imaginatively.

Should our Department of Education seek to grow each student’s distinct personality and gifts?

Should we dispense Billions of Dollars, fast as we can, to the dispossessed of Appalachia, Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Wyoming, and Lahaina?

Should the millions dispossessed by ‘Wildfires’ earlier in California and Oregon be awarded Billions to rebuild and empower themselves and their local economies?

These are a mere handful of the Boons we can now make happen in 2025.