'Hortencia' and 'Toward End of Candomblé'

‘HORTENICA’ Hortencia changes In flashes and guises. Her eyes and teeth gleam Like Indians’ arrows. With laughter vibrato Like a charming child’s, Hortencia leans over Social tables to stirs talk. Her clothes for the Street Display many pockets, Her boots like a Governor’s Or—better yet—a Buccaneer’s. Above the Hotel Room’s phone, Though, Hortencia’s brow creases With compassion As a patient describes His problems to the Psicóloga. About her apartment Hortencia pads barefoot, Her skin of cocoa-butter brown, Back and forth before her Five feet shelving the

of Sigmund Freud In Portuguese, Stout and again like an Indian in the Forest.