'Hortencia' and 'Toward End of Candomblé'

Brasil calling.
Don Paul
Apr 01, 2025
April 1, 2025

Somehow these two pieces came strongly to mind today.

‘HORTENICA’

Hortencia changes 
In flashes and guises.
Her eyes and teeth gleam
Like Indians’ arrows.

With laughter vibrato
Like a charming child’s,
Hortencia leans over
Social tables to stirs talk.

Her clothes for the Street 
Display many pockets,
Her boots like a Governor’s
Or—better yet—a Buccaneer’s.

Above the Hotel Room’s phone, 
Though, Hortencia’s brow creases 
With compassion 
As a patient describes
His problems to the Psicóloga.

About her apartment
Hortencia pads barefoot,
Her skin of cocoa-butter brown,
Back and forth before her 
Five feet shelving the Works of Sigmund Freud
In Portuguese,
Stout and again like an Indian in the Forest.

’TOWARD END OF CANDOMBLE’

Toward end of Candomblé
In Salvador, Bahia,
The drummer is stopped,
The women ridden/blessed
Risen from prostration 
At the living-room altar.

Madré Maria dos Nevés--
Who’s told Vilma in Portuguese 
That you’re “very pretty”--
Her strong and graven head 
Like a lantern from Angola--
Has you stand, touch the floor 
With your right hand, and straighten.

The Madré closes your eyes, 
Dusts your face,
Smoothes your arms down,
Grips you by one shoulder—
Then JOLTS that shoulder--
And JOLTS the other--
Shoving to spin--Shoving to spin--
This way and that--
Her hands like a force of life
Prehistorical, 
Denying one’s control 
Of Gods and fates.
Another lesson 
From a woman.

Rio de Janeiro, June 1985, with HORTENCIA. Salvador, Bahia, November 1993, with VILMA and MARIA DOS NE

