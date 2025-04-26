"Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All" with Vocal

April 26, 2025

A song from New Orleans, for sure, and from William Blake, too.

RIVERS ANSWER MOONS here is:

ROGER LEWIS, Baritone and Tenor Saxophone KIRK JOSEPH, Sousaphone HERLIN RILEY, Drums-Set MICHAEL TORREGANO Jr., Piano and Organ MARIO ABNEY, Trumpet DON PAUL, Vocal

Our guest is ERICA FALLS.

I’ve “re-mastered” “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” over the past two months, off and on. We tracked the song on January 31, 2022 in RICK G. NELSON’s Marigny Recording Studio with ADAM KEIL as our engineer. Later that month Roger overdubbed more of Saxophone and Mario added his Trumpet. Erica came to DAVID FARRELL’s studio, near me on the West Bank, and sang her parts. She and David re-united; he remembered as a girl about age 14 who stepped into the Ultrasonic Studio and astonished everyone with her voice.

Erica now is a bandleader for more a decade. Her band tour internationally. She grows in capacities year after year. She merges artistry and joyousness. She performs with band Vintage Soul today at 2:35 on the Congo Square Stage in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

.I hope that this Track moves you like it does me. Everyone plays with great soul. Erica’s voice is like a deep well that soars.