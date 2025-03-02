Stands the Human Being
Don Paul & Friends' Tracks Mix-Tape for KMUD
Don Paul & Friends' Tracks Mix-Tape for KMUD

In Lieu of Being on the Venerable COMMUNITY-RADIO STATION'S "Wild Rivers" show this morning in northern Calfornia
Don Paul
Mar 02, 2025
March 2, 2025

I’d hoped to travel into deep Redwoods for a visit to the long-admired KMUD radio-station today, but, well, time allows what time allows.

Instead, let me offer these several Tracks, totaling a near Hour, in tribute to the Decades of Good KMUD hath brought.

  1. “Something You Got”, Instrumental, DON PAUL and RIVERS ANSWER MOONS from our Album LOUISIANA STORIES

  2. ‘Buster Worley’ with DHYANI DHARMA from our Album Poems from Flares

  3. ‘Jack Groves’ DON PAUL and RIVERS ANSWER MOONS from our Album LOUISIANA STORIES

  4. “We Could Use The Rain”, DON PAUL and THE SUSPECT MANY from our Album We Could Use The Rain

  5. “What Nobody Tells Me” from We Could Use The Rain

  6. “Get Your JAM On!” from LOUISIANA STORIES

  7. ‘In Port-au-Prince They’re Picking Up” with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE from our Album Women Center Earth, Sea And Sky

  8. ‘Always, This Spring’ and “Forever Ocean’ with DHYANI DHARMA from Poems from Flares

  9. ‘All of Body Good as God’ with DHYANI DHARMA, 1995

  10. “Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights” from LOUISIANA STORIES

  11. ‘The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” from LOUISIANA STORIES

  12. ‘Continental Veins’ from Poems from Flares.

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Don Paul
