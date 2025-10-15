"News (Where Are The Tears?) JERRY ANOMIE with JOIE MASTROKALOS, RICHARD DUGUAY, RONNIE SPENCE, DUFF MCKAGAN and AARON BROOKS. And DPFTC.

October 15 2025

Lyrics and tune by JERRY ANOMIE (JERRY DUNCAN). Recorded with these All-Star Rockers at TRAXX in Hollywood, and released on the HAVIN’ A RIOT EP after the Rodney King Verdict and Rebellion in 1992.

I heard Jerry’s and JOIE’s voices in their soul while taking this song through Audacity today—heard ‘em in all their dear, street-wise but ingenuous sensitivity and striving.

Jerry Anomie, perfoming at the F.M. Station in North Hollywood, 1993.

Joie Mastrokaloas in his bedroom studio in the 500 block of Guerrero Street, Inner Mission, San Francisco, December 1988, when we recorded “Losses”, “Two-Toothed Buddha”, “Po-Po Paloma”, and more.

Jerry and Jane when they went Sky-Diving for her birthday.

Dreama as an Adolescent with Jane.

Dreama and Jane in the 21st century.

We’re blessed by those who live brightly, forever.

More about JERRY.

More about JOIE.

And https://www.punkglobe.com/jerryanomie0618.php

https://www.houstonpress.com/music/remembering-the-island-where-rem-played-but-xtc-wouldnt-6495625/