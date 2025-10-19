"Mali, Mother of New Orleans", the Song, spoken.

Oct 19 2025

There are of course many Mothers to New Orleans. Choctaw, one of many Native to what we call North America. France, another. Spain next among the Colonialists. Haiti with the huge and most populous offspring by 1810. German. Italian (many from Sicily). Croatia. The Cajun crossover from Acadiana (and the Canadian Maritimes). Vietnam…. But Mali (as we may name the variegated Nations of Western Africa during the Europeans’ Slave-Trade from the Reniassiance onward) is a Mother who lives a Tribe in music and dance, still, in 2025.

Sponsored by Neighborhood Story Project, Alliance Francaise, and the New Orleans Senegalese Association, it presented a video documentary about scholar Gwendolyn Midlo Hall; a panel with Professor Ibrahima Seck, Dianne Honoré Montana, Messa Ndiaye, featured bandleader and musician Alune Wade, and sousaphonist Kirk Joseph. moderated by Professor Andrea Mosterman of the Universoty of New Orleans; and a closing Concert. Alix Goffic on Drums-Set, Corey Henry on Trombone. and Kyle Roussell on Electronic Keyboard joined Alune Wade and Kirk Joseph.

The music moved dozens to dancing.

Thanks particularly to Rachel Bruenlin of the Neighorhood Story Project and Alan Nobili of the Alliance for making this event happen.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Mali, Mother of New Orleans” I came in chains I brought you rice The finest rice in all the lands I brought you spice I made things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My Ancient gifts Grace your Quarter Arches, Columns and Balconies I built walls strong I made things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My many Drums My old Banjo My struts and bounce and somersaults Percussive fruits! I make things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My stripes and sweeps My lilting tongue My dishes Hot and nutritious My laugh loves Life! I make things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Of Nouvelle-Orléans Of Nueva Orleans Of OUR New Orleans Of OUR A-mer-i-ca! Don Paul, 9:20 a.m. Oct 18 2025 (With much thanks to the ‘New African Orleans’ event of last night and to featured musician ALUNE WADE and featured scholars GWENDOLYN MIDLO HALL and IBRAHIMA SECK)

