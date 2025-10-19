Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Mali, Mother of New Orleans", the Song, spoken.

Inspiration the 'New African Orleans' event of Friday night, Oct 17 2025
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Oct 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

Oct 19 2025

There are of course many Mothers to New Orleans. Choctaw, one of many Native to what we call North America. France, another. Spain next among the Colonialists. Haiti with the huge and most populous offspring by 1810. German. Italian (many from Sicily). Croatia. The Cajun crossover from Acadiana (and the Canadian Maritimes). Vietnam…. But Mali (as we may name the variegated Nations of Western Africa during the Europeans’ Slave-Trade from the Reniassiance onward) is a Mother who lives a Tribe in music and dance, still, in 2025.

Sponsored by Neighborhood Story Project, Alliance Francaise, and the New Orleans Senegalese Association, it presented a video documentary about scholar Gwendolyn Midlo Hall; a panel with Professor Ibrahima Seck, Dianne Honoré Montana, Messa Ndiaye, featured bandleader and musician Alune Wade, and sousaphonist Kirk Joseph. moderated by Professor Andrea Mosterman of the Universoty of New Orleans; and a closing Concert. Alix Goffic on Drums-Set, Corey Henry on Trombone. and Kyle Roussell on Electronic Keyboard joined Alune Wade and Kirk Joseph.

The music moved dozens to dancing.

Thanks particularly to Rachel Bruenlin of the Neighorhood Story Project and Alan Nobili of the Alliance for making this event happen.

			“Mali, Mother of New Orleans”


I came in chains

I brought you rice

The finest rice in all the lands

I brought you spice

I made things nice      
		
	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!

	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!


My Ancient gifts
Grace your Quarter 
Arches, Columns and Balconies    
I built walls strong
I made things nice

	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!
	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!


My many Drums
My old Banjo
My struts and bounce and somersaults
Percussive fruits!
I make things nice

	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!
	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!

My stripes and sweeps
My lilting tongue
My dishes Hot and nutritious
My laugh loves  Life!
I make things nice

	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!
	Oh—Ohh	Oh—Ohh!

Mali—Mother!	Mali—Mother!

Mali—Mother!	Mali—Mother!

Of Nouvelle-Orléans

Of Nueva Orleans

Of OUR New Orleans

Of OUR A-mer-i-ca!

					Don Paul, 9:20 a.m.
					Oct 18 2025
					(With much thanks to the ‘New African Orleans’
					event of last night and to featured musician
					ALUNE WADE and featured scholars GWENDOLYN MIDLO    
                                        HALL and IBRAHIMA SECK)

RELATED

"Mali, Mother Of New Orleans" Song. With video-links to Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Cheikh Anta Diop, and the Neighborhood Story Project.

Don Paul
·
Oct 18
"Mali, Mother Of New Orleans" Song. With video-links to Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Cheikh Anta Diop, and the Neighborhood Story Project.

Vaulted mud-walls of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali. (Djenne grande mosquee Photo by @orhandurgut)

Read full story

'Create Each Day'

Don Paul
·
Oct 18
'Create Each Day'

Oct 18 2025

Read full story

Karp, Musk, Thiel, Trump: Thank Goodness for Transparent Evils of the Few Who Try to Lead Us On

Don Paul
·
Apr 22
Karp, Musk, Thiel, Trump: Thank Goodness for Transparent Evils of the Few Who Try to Lead Us On

April 22, 2025

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture