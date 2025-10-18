Oct 18 2025
Another inspired by the ‘New Africa Orleans’ event last night.
‘Create Each Day’ What can we do, this here and now Of innocents stricken by Trump 2-Point-Zero— Of lives broken by Orders cruel And stupid as they are sudden? We can: Name a Street after Gwendolyn— Name a Street after Waldron “Frog” Joseph— Name our children after brave, kind ancestors— Dress ourselves in colors bold, free and fine. We need not be bound by invention of Louts That fill News and Days with belittlements— That preen and flaunt their greedy sorriness Like their reign of Thefts and Deaths must be ours. We—our families and abilities— So much exceed the sorry Louts and Thieves That make the News their Masters own. Turn to smiles and shines in our homes. Turn to neighbors’ labor that gives us food And lawns and pools and roofs-over-our-heads. Turn from Race-baiting Speech meant to foment Wars. Turn to the boundless brilliance in our pasts and futures. Create each Day Like It’s Our own. Oct. 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. (Again inspired by the ‘New African Orleans’ event last night, sponsored by Alliance Francaise, the Neighborhood Story Project, and Senegalese New Orleans Association.)