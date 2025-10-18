Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

'Create Each Day'

Dress in colors bold, free and fine and turn from the sorry Louts and Thieves who make the News their Masters own.
Don Paul
Oct 18, 2025
Oct 18 2025

Another inspired by the ‘New Africa Orleans’ event last night.

	‘Create Each Day’

What can we do, this here and now
Of innocents stricken by Trump 2-Point-Zero—
Of lives broken by Orders cruel
And stupid as they are sudden?

We can: Name a Street after Gwendolyn—
Name a Street after Waldron “Frog” Joseph—
Name our children after brave, kind ancestors—
Dress ourselves in colors bold, free and fine.

We need not be bound by invention of Louts
That fill News and Days with belittlements—
That preen and flaunt their greedy sorriness
Like their reign of Thefts and Deaths must be ours.

We—our families and abilities—
So much exceed the sorry Louts and Thieves
That make the News their Masters own.
Turn to smiles and shines in our homes.
Turn to neighbors’ labor that gives us food
And lawns and pools and roofs-over-our-heads.
Turn from Race-baiting Speech meant to foment Wars.
Turn to the boundless brilliance in our pasts and futures.

Create each Day 
Like It’s Our own.

					Oct. 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m.
					(Again inspired by the 
					‘New African Orleans’ event last night,
					sponsored by Alliance Francaise,
					the Neighborhood Story Project,
					and Senegalese New Orleans Association.)

