"Our Trains Keep A-Comin" and "Ev'ry Child Is Born To Be The Light Of Dawn" from DPRAM's LOUISIANA STORIES
Companion to today's poem and Post 'Empires Crash in the Lights of Dawn', Oct 23 2025.
Don Paul
Oct 23, 2025
Here are the Lyrics pages for these two Songs on our album, LOUISIANA STORIES, booklet pages 16 and 17.

By the way, LOUISIANA STORIES is again #1 among Crossover Jazz albums in the Roots Music Reports from 225 Radio-Stations across North America. 36 Weeks our odd, 2-CD album is among the first four in this Chart since February 2025. A great surprise! Thank you.

Please listen, too, to ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ on the All About Jazz website for a Celebration (with “Jubilation!” And “Ovation!”) of New Orleans.

Also, very good interviewer, TRUDY LEONG of the WZRD and WLUW in Chicago—

JOE DIMINO of Neon Jazz is of kindred … spirits and quality!

