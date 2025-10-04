1 and #2 Worldwide Yesterday--"Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!)" and "Little Things", composed by ROGER LEWIS

Oct 4 2025

Today I couldn’t be MORE DELIGHTED to relate to you-all that the two Tracks composed by ROGER LEWIS that I/R Records posted on PlayMPE last Thursday registered as #1 and #2 in Downloads among the more than 2100 recipients of PlayMPE’s distribution. WOW! What a Step!

Roger is among very good people on yesterday’s Top 10. DANIIL TRIFONOV, born 1991 in Russia, is highly lauded. ‘Described by The Globe and Mail as “arguably today’s leading classical virtuoso” and by The Times as “without question the most astounding pianist of our age”, Trifonov’s honors include a Grammy Award win in 2018 and the Gramophone Classical Music Awards‘ Artist of the Year Award in 2016.’

J.D. ALLEN, also a composer and saxophonist, from Detroit and two generations younger than Roger (born 1972), has already led 14 albums. Check out his tones and inventions.

LEO SIDRAN (http://www.leosidran.com/bio) and LEONOR WATLING are now Leo & Leo and so simpatico…. https://www.elmolinobarcelona.com/en/artista/leo-leo/. Their tunes and voices carry lovely bounces and lyrical surprises. Leo is son of one of the most discerning and evocative writers about music going today, BEN SIDRAN, who’s a poet, too.

Very good day!

And have some JAMES BOOKER, as he just arrived, after Daniil, via YouTube.