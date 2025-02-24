$225 Billion Cut from the D.O.D. Can Help Millions Suffering from 'Wildfires' in the U.S., Too.

Also, hundreds of Billions of Dollars are posed as potential cuts from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Budget.

Donald Trump has posed the prospect of halving the ‘Pentagon Budget’—if China and Russia will also halve their spending on Weaponry. And Alex Jones echoes through his new platform on X “President Trump’s Planetary Peace Initiative.”

Former Congressman from Cleveland, Ohio Dennis Kucinich looked into this prospect last Monday, February 17, on Scheer Post.

We see from the piece by Dennis and Elizabeth Kucinich that ‘more than 40%’ of the DOD Budget goes to ‘Pentagon contractors’.

We see elsewhere, above, that the Total DOD Budget for 2024 was $883 Billion. We see from Dennis and Elizabeth that Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies and the British BAE Systems are the Top Seven Weapons-Making Earners FROM the United States Department of Defense in 2023. A Little Arithmetic tells us that the Total these Top Seven received about $225 Billion.

Let me suggest that we keep that $225 Billion in mind. May we also bear like Large Arrows in our People’s Quivers the Amounts of Individual Income Taxes, around 2.5 Trillion and 45% in 2024, and $823 Billion and 51.58% in January 2025, and those Taxes’ Share relative to Corporate Taxes of 6.5% and 8.39% in those respective time-spans … Arrows that can call on for new uses of Revenue that will help societies’ real well-being through investments in Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Well-Being.

Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth applauded Trump’s prospect.

‘Despite his rhetoric, President Trump is not calling for the disestablishment of America’s defense. Instead, he proposes a new strategy: engaging China and Russia in parallel arms reductions while scaling back America’s nuclear arsenal. This approach could set the stage for fresh arms reduction treaties and a shift away from perpetual military expansion.

For the first time, there is a sitting president who is starting to walk this path. If he follows through, this could mark the most significant shift in American military policy in decades.

If the ultimate goal is to restore peace and fiscal responsibility in America, then the President challenging the military-industrial complex may be the most important fight of all and is deserving of our support.’

On the other hand—Yep, I did say that—we may see Contradictory, Not-So-Healthy Motives and Objectives at work in Trump’s Orders and Musk’s and DOGE’S exposures. Musk’s shredding “into the wood-chipper” of USAID and the Two’s prospective “dismantling” of the Internal Revenue Service and perhaps even the I.R.S. even more Anti-Democratic and Evil Parent, the United States private Central Bank, the 1913-birthed Federal Reserve System, has goals of centralizing the Two’s power and powers of Two’s traceable Masters among Supranational Bankers, Bankers who are leading players within the United States’ Council on Foreign Relations and among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners of 97 Corporations and three Foundations.

Judith Levine, a journalist based in Brooklyn, New York, sees Contradictory Motives and Objectives at Work.

She writes on Feb. 20, three days ago, regarding Donald Trump. ‘In fact, what the megalomaniacal multibillionaire is destroying is everything – minus the policing functions, of course – that we pay taxes for, including such frivolous agendas as food inspection, flood mitigation and Medicare. This is how kleptocracies work.

She writes about Elon Musk and DOGE. ‘The IRS is being speedily organized for this rerouting [of even greater ‘gigantic tax breaks’ for ‘the wealthiest’]. ‘Doge is axing as many as 15,000 law-abiding and knowledgeable civil servants. It is trying to coerce the agency to give Elon’s AI-wielding AV squad unfettered access to the system containing the personal and financial data of every American taxpayer, small business and non-profit.

Not only would this arrangement provide an armory of intelligence to be deployed against the president’s enemies – according to a lawsuit filed by taxpayer advocates, unions and small business alliances, it would give Musk access to his rivals’ profit and loss statements, payrolls, tax records and information about IRS investigations into their (or his own) suspected tax fraud. “No other business owner on the planet has access to this kind of information on his competitors,” assert the plaintiffs, “and for good reason.”

These are all good reasons to withhold your taxes.’

Catherine Austin Fitts and her Solari Institute Reports over this very—and always empowering and benign, may we agree?—Substack platform goes deeply and broadly into what may be Trump/Musk Motives and Objectives.

Catherine went there, again, on Feb. 6.

Catherine—from whom the Readings Against Fascism, edition #2 will benefit for her explanations into how Narcotics Traffic and Money-Laundering gives 20-Times-Multiple of the ‘Power Of Pop’ to Wall Street—and her team at Solari see the following.

And the following.

May God and Gods bless Catherine and more at Solari for their insights and information. For their Courage to Look, Clarity to See, Compassion for ALL Our Suffering, Humor for ALL our Foibles, and their Courage Again to Act on What They Know to Be True.

The overriding and root Motive and Objective of Trump’s Orders and Musk’s Shredding may be the DIGITIZATION of EVERYTHING into the hands of Techno-Fascist Thieves, based in Silicon Valley and funded over decades by the coupled Rothschild and Rockefeller Crime Families, who stood Front Row during Trump’s Inauguration.

Please keep that Premise of the DIGITIZATION of EVERYTHING in at least the back of your Mind. I think that It as a Guide may be fundamental toward understanding the seeming confusion rushing around us us now.