MOE'S 1400th SHOW! Brilliant Tracks by LISLE ELLIS, PAUL PLIMLEY, and JEANNETTE ARMSTRONG with THE MAD PROFESSOR. Plus, S.F. Bay Area Creative Music in thed 1990s.

I was so glad that MAURICE (MOE) HOGUE of Manitoba e-mailed me last month about his then upcoming 1400th Show on-air. What a feat, 1400 Shows! Do the arithmetic of 50 Weeks on average per year and you arrive at 26 years (I figure) to accumulate 1400 Shows! And what love—to devote that much time each Week in preparation and presentation.

The Tracks occur in this Audio thus:

2:20—10:39 “RE: Call” from LISLE ELLIS’ Album ELEVATIONS.

12:32—2:00 “In the Hand of the Land, Eyes to the Sky” from the PAUL PLIMLEY TRIO’s Album Density of the Lovestruck Demons

21:36—23:41 “Threads of Old Memory Dub” JEANNETE ARMSTRONG and THE MAD PROFESSOR from the compilation Till The Bars Break.

Please visit for many pleasure’s Maurice Hogue’s One Man’s Jazz website.

Moe is understated about his accomplishments on his All About Jazz Page

Playlist of the whole Three Hours of Moe’s 1400th Show, with many great Selections by his fans and admirers, can be seen and heard HERE.

Below, what I wrote to Maurice after getting his email.

‘Feb. 6, 2025

Dear MAURICE,

Here’s what I contemplate as the audio for the three Tracks on your special Show..

“Thanks very much, dear MAURCE, first for your Show and then for agreeing to let me have three Picks as a Request.

All three are by Canadians whom I think are glorious creators and also cutting-edge.

The first Track is by LISLE ELLIS from his debut album as a leader, ELEVATIONS, on the Victo Label from MICHEL LEVAASEUR in Quebec.

I produced this album in San Francisco, recording at Oliver DeCicco’s Mobius Studio.

‘RE: Call’ is the Track. Playing with Lisle on it are DONALD ROBINSON Drums-Set, GLENN SPEARMAN Tenor Saxophone, LARRY OCHS Sopranino Saxophone, JOE MCPHEE Soprano Saxophone, CHRISTOPHER CAULEY Alto Saxophone, and JAMES RUTHIER Electric Guitar.

Loaded with possibilities and they do, I think, deliver!

——————————————————————————————

Second Track that I’d love to hear is “In The Hand Of The Land, Eyes To The Sky” by our friend, Maurice, PAUL PLIMLEY, and his Trio with Lisle Ellis and Donald Robinson.

“In the Hand …” is on their Density Of The Love-Struck Demons on FRED MAROTH’s Music & Arts Label.

Seven of the 11 Tracks on this CD are Paul’s compositions. Very intricate, very lively, and surprising.

June of 1994 the Trio recorded Paul’s Density […] in a week that also included Lisle’s What We Live 4, with Larry Ochs and Donald and seven guests—Glenn Spearman, Miya Masaoka, India Cooke, William Winant, and Ben Goldberg, a 1995 Album, on Black Saint.

Also that week in Oliver DeCicco’s Mobius Music studio in Noe Valley of San Francisco we recorded a couple of Tracks later featured in Glenn’s posthumous, year 2000 album on Black Saint, Free Worlds.

Those middle 1990s years were a very rich mix of really exploratory musicians, combining differently, month after month, year after year.

[I appreciated this charged era in a Post to WeAreRev.com and with with two ‘Energy in the Air’ compilations via Bandcamp. #1 HERE. #2 with six Tracks, featuring two by INDIA COOKE, HERE.

Ferment! Hail to Radio Valencia, Beanbenders, Hotel Utah, Henry Kaiser, The Rova Quartet, Francis Wong, Richard Howell, George Cresmaschi, Myles Boisen, Gino Robair, Marc Weinstein, engineers Bob Shoemaker and Myles, and more—many more that I can remember off-hand.

[So, more can he had of images, music and text HERE from the WeAreRev.com website.]

——————————————————————————————

Third Track has as it source the Okanogan poet JEANNETTE ARMSTRONG. Jeannette recorded five of her poems and a group of improvisers from my Suspect Many band—George, JOHN BAKER, DHYANI DHARMA MAS, and JAMES HENRY—played to the DAT (quaint thing, the DAT, little palm-size Digital Audio Tapes of yester-year) that my Co-Producer on the Till The Bars Break Album, PATRICK ANDRADE, recorded, as I recall, in the Enowkin School that Jeannette co-founded in the Okagogan of British Columbia.

Pat was an untiring traveler and collaborator. He brought creators together. Till The Bars Break is a compilaition of Black and Native American performers—almost all performers are Black or Native—on the album—from Canada, Jamaica, the U.S. and U.K. Here Pat is on the invaluable Discogs website.

Pat’s genius brought Jeannette’s poem ‘Threads of Old Memory’ to the studio of Neil Fraser, the Mad Professor.

And this swirling Dub that may take you across Contients and deep into some stuff—like Lisle’s and Paul’s compositions—resulted.

————————————————————————————

Thank you, Moe! Thank you, Moe! Thank you, Moe! May we be so lucky as to have 1400 more from you!

[And at least another TRIPLE THANKS for the opportunity to reunite with these artists, Tracks, and our dear, shared pasts. Simply their photographs bring into heart what LISLE, PAUL, JEANNETTE and NEAL mean.]

RELATED

URLS

https://www.onemansjazz.ca/about/

https://www.allaboutjazz.com/member-maurice-hogue

https://www.allaboutjazz.com/the-1400th-edition-of-one-mans-jazz-thomas-heberer

https://www.onemansjazz.ca/february-27-2025-1400/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisle_Ellis

https://www.discogs.com/release/3020296-Lisle-Ellis-Elevations?srsltid=AfmBOopuSB1t3JOiQdZPbCpO6xYiziBusVVGU9uQYM-aq2SuA3yYy01W

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Plimley

https://www.allmusic.com/album/density-of-the-lovestruck-demons-mw0000648339#review

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Spearman

http://osoyoosmuseum.ca/ClassActs/women_armstrong.htm

https://www.discogs.com/master/731076-Various-Till-The-Bars-Break?srsltid=AfmBOop9FTY9cHMQwVUuPGFJQmAJt7RHF2zwfpVjQo0irt1FtiN-vAuF

https://www.discogs.com/artist/90500-Patrick-Andrade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mad_Professor

https://analoguefoundation.com/voice/mad_professor/

https://seasplash-festival.com/en/festival/location/