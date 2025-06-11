June 11, 2025

What we may in reviewing the first five months of Donald Trump’s second Presidency and in particular this past weekend in Los Angeles is that this Salesman/King is working desperately to carry out his masters’ assignment of destroying centuries-old dreams of democracy in our U.S.A.

Earlier Posts on this Substack have pointed to front-row involvement of multi-billionaires in Big Finance and Big Tech within the second Administration of President Donald John Trump. Steven Schwartzman of The Blackstone Group and Elon Musk were leading fund-raisers, contributing hundreds millions Dollars, for Donald Trump in 2024.

Later Posts, one in April and one in May, pointed again to Billionaires and Corporations who were most usurping capacities of the U.S. Government and most adding to their own wealth and powers—Alex Karp and Peter Thiel of Palantire Technologies, a World Economic Forum Strategic Partner, and Elon Musk of Space X, Neuralink, Starlink, Tesla and X.

The two Posts of April and May presented the largest Share-Holders of Palantir, the Asset Management Firms Vanguard and BlackRock, and referenced these AMFs links to families who have dominated Wall Street and the City of London over 100 years. Indeed these families dominate the 22 Banks among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners of 97 outright Corporations and three, u’hm, philanthropic Foundations.

The Asset Management Firm BlackRock is one such Partner. BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink later this past May joined Alex Karp and Elon Musk and the CEOs of Citi and Boeing in the reception-line greeted by Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After five months, what can we see now as happening to our United States under the second Trump Administration, or, as I call it for more graphic revelation, Trump Ad. 2.0.

Within this President’s first five months, Tariffs and threats of Tariffs by Trump Ad. 2.0 have taken at least $28 billion from United States’ farmers income.

Impacts on U.S. Manufacturing are also severe.The 50% Tariff on Steel and Aluminum announced this month will up the prices and lower availability of metals crucial to industrial manufacturing.

We may also note that cuts to the Department of Education are 15%.

Cuts to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs are 15%

Regarding concerns about his intentions, we may remember that Donald Trump avoided serving in the U.S. Military himself. Trump got a 1Y Medical Deferment in 1968, the year of most U.S. deaths from fighting in Vietnam. Lincoln Anthony Blades recounted Trump’s history in a Teen Vogue piece of August 2017. ‘Between 1964 and 1972, a few months before the draft ended, he received five deferments — in addition to his "bone spurs" claim, the other four were based on his educational status. He received two deferments while he attended Fordham University from 1964 to 1966, and two more after transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.’ Further: ‘Today, Trump struggles to recall the most basic facts about the medical condition that was the basis for his final deferment. He doesn't remember the name of the doctor who provided him with the note of proof and has repeatedly failed to provide a copy of it […]”

In 2015, 47 years after his 1968 Deferment, Donald Trump told Frank Luntz on C-Span that John McCain, a Prisoner-of-War for five years during the U.S. War in Vietnam, was “a loser” and “not a war hero.” Rather, Trump said: “He’s a war hero cuz he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.

What do YOU think? How do YOU feel about such a person as the Donald Trump seen and heard in the 2015 C-Span video? He deployed 4000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines. The total number of detentions, we learn from the BBC today, is ‘nearly 400 people so far arrested, including 330 undocumented migrants and 157 people arrested for assault and obstruction.’

Was such a show of Force a play for his masters’ Agenda, a play to increase the powers of Strategic Partner Palantir Technologies to surveil and suppress dissent, and a play to shore up this President’s fast-falling Approval Rating and his sinking "big, beautiful bill.”

Whom and what do YOU think Donald Trump is serving as U.S. President?

What kind of Judgement from Democracy does such a President deserve?

