May 15, 2025

We read this week about Donald Trump scoring at least $600 billion in deals with Saudi Arabia and about $1.4 billion in a commitment to U.S. Big Tech from the United Arab Emirates. Middle East Eye reported on Monday, May 12.

‘The UAE has put itself at the centre of a global rush to build data centres, which house the supercomputers and chips that run AI. In March, Emirati National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed pledged to invest $1.4 trillion in the US over the next decade.’

Big Finance and Big Tech were represented by Big Media’s favorite CEOs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past Tuesday.

‘A US-Saudi investment forum planned for Tuesday in Riyadh is as likely to see Saudi officials lobbying for US investment in their country as it is the US making the case for Saudi petrodollars to flow in the opposite direction. The CEOs of BlackRock, Tesla, Citigroup, Facebook, and Boeing are all expected to attend.’

The seeming takeaway today is that Trump succeeded in his “deals.” Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have again sold out Palestinian families and their aspirations for a safe Gaza Strip. On the Tuesday that brought CEOs of BlackRock, Boeing, Citigroup, Facebook and Tesla together with Saudi Princes, Israel Defense Forces bombed and killed 84 Palestinians, many of them being treated in Hospitals of southern Gaza.

Still, this Evil Game can’t be sustained for much longer, no matter how many Billions and Trillions of Dollars are “transacted” through Trump and family … so long as armed resistance across the Middle East a persists and succeeds (Houthi missiles winning against Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ and winning against the same U.S. jet-fighters that Saudi Arabian Princes appear eager to buy) and so long as worldwide Union and Public boycotts and Israel’s own citizens rise against a corrupt IDF and Likud Party.

When this Evil Game falters further—when Days of Defiance such as are planned for June 14 become a continuum of economic consequences for war-makers and war-profiteers EVERY DAY—and more turn AGAINST their losses due to thieving Governments—those Governments will begin to buckle and teeter … like the European Union under siege from farmers in January, February and March 2024 … and the Few who buy Governments will resort to their oft-wielded Pretext of (FALSE-FLAG) Attacks against their own Publics. See September 11, 2001 in the U.S. See July 7, 2005 in London. See October 7, 2023 in Israel.

Therefore I offer this excerpt from “ ‘9/11’ " / Facing Our Fascist State, reprinted in The World Is Turning, as a reminder and as a call to beware and prepare.

We begin on Page 99 of the PDF available on the Ur1Light.com Website and go through Page 101.

‘The public supported America’s engagement in World War II largely because of the shock effect of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.’

Zbignew Brzeniski, The Grand Chessboard, 1997

‘ ... the government should be charged with a systematic response that, one hopes, will end the way that the attack on Pearl Harbor ended--with the destruction of the system that is responsible for it. That system is a network of terrorist organizations sheltered in capitals of certain countries.’

Henry Kissinger in a dispatch to Newsweek online, 21:04 Eastern Daylight Time on 9/11/01

Four years prior to “ ‘9/11’ ”, Zbigniew Brzezinski--a strategist for David Rockefeller on the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations, we know, before and after he was the architect of entrapping the Soviet Union in Afghanistan while National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter--published a book that’s titled The Grand Chessboard.

Brzezinski’s ... Chessboard sets forth urgent reasons for the United States’ military to enter Central Asia and establish dominance. His reasons are the riches there in oil and gas (opium is not mentioned) and the proximity there of the U.S.’s only possible rivals for hegemony among nation-states, Russia and China.

Brzezinski’s world-view is as mad as his major backers’--as arrogant, abstract, and removed from people’s suffering.

Zbignew argues that the United States should subjugate both Europe and Asia so that the U.S may maintain these whole Continents (and by extension the nations and peoples of the Earth’s other, implicitly less consequential Continents)m as ‘vassals’ to the U.S.’s sole superpower-dom.

Here’s what and how Zbignew writes:

‘In that context, how America ‘manages’ Eurasia is critical. Eurasia is the globe’s largest continent and is geopolitically axial. A power that dominates Eurasia would control two of the world’s three most advanced and economically productive regions. A mere glance at the map also suggests that control over Eurasia would almost automatically entail Africa’s subordination, rendering the Western Hemisphere and Oceania geopolitically peripheral to the world’s central continent. About 75 per cent of the world’s people live in Eurasia, and most of the world’s physical wealth is there as well, both in its enterprises and underneath its soil. Eurasia accounts for 60 per cent of the world’s GNP and about three-fourths of the world’s known energy resources.’

You see how simple the whole Earth can be--when you want to ‘control’ it!

Central Asia offers even more ‘underneath its soil’ than it does as an eminence for ‘geopolitical’ oversight.

Zbignew (who begs for Dostoyevskyan satire and Strangelove-like impersonation) writes further:

‘But the Central Balkans are infinitely more important as a potential economic prize: an enormous concentration of natural gas and oil reserves is located in the region, in addition to important minerals, including gold.’

But, this adviser to Rockefellers and Presidents notes, the U. S. public is not much inclined to war for power’s sake.

‘It is also a fact that America is too democratic at home to be autocratic abroad.... the pursuit of power is not a goal that commands popular passion, except in conditions of a sudden threat or challenge to the public’s sense of domestic well-being.... Democracy is inimical to imperial mobilization.’

[Remember, please, that one for 2025: ‘Democracy is inimical to imperial mobilization.’]

And Zbignew observes that the United States is not so homogenous as it once was--it has more a mix of races in the late 20th century.

His brittle, ponderous, Establishment-English-as-a-second-language style writes: ‘Moreover, as America becomes an increasingly multi-cultural society, it may find it more difficult to fashion a consensus on foreign policy issues, except in the circumstance of a truly massive and widely perceived direct external threat.’

So, then, needing ‘... a truly massive and widely perceived external threat’ to throw Americans into a ‘supportive mood’ for international war, what are the world’s would-be managers to do?

Zbignew remembers: ‘The public supported America’s engagement in World War II largely because of the shock effect of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.’

[Brzezinksi had, of course, immediate allies within the Rockefeller/Rothschild Trilateralist network of ‘Statesmen.’ He was joined by the Eternal Kissinger.]

At 9:04 E.D.T. on the night of “ ‘9/11’ ” the Washington Post printed a commentary by Henry Kissinger, another former National Security Advisor, one even more self-important, fatuous and deserving of savage satire than his successor Zbignew.

Henry, the Secretary of State to Richard Nixon and to Gerald Ford and Zbignew’s colleague on the Council of Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, wrote:

‘ ... the government should be charged with a systematic response that, one hopes, will end the way that the attack on Pearl Harbor ended--with the destruction of the system that is responsible for it. That system is a network of terrorist organizations sheltered in capitals of certain countries.’

To be sure--down with the system of a network of terrorist organizations (the statesman clears his throat and dips his nose as his wattle quivers) sheltered in capitals of certain countries.

Henry Kissinger then elaborated on ‘the process’ that should go forward and on its likely targets.

‘The principal part has to be to get the terrorist system on the run,’ Henry wrote.

‘... We do not yet know whether Osama bin Laden did this, although it appears to have the earmarks of a bin Laden-type operation. But any government that shelters groups capable of this kind of attack, whether or not they can be shown to have been involved in this attack, must pay an exorbitant price.’

So, only 12 hours after the Airliners struck, presenting the U. S. public with that wished-for ‘massive external threat’ to ‘domestic well-being’, Henry echoed Zbignew about ‘Pearl Harbor’ and then set forth ‘the process’ that the G.W. Bush Administration should follow.

H’mm! Quick work, Henry!

What another set of coincidences! And how coincidental that all the ‘governments’ and ‘capitals’ that Henry’s Post piece targets are connected to billions and trillions of potential U. S. dollar- profits from oil, gas, and/or opium or coca!’

So, we may see, faces of Orchestrators and Puppets change between Generations (Elon Musk could be David Rockefeller’s Grandson), but the Goods that they produce grow scarcer, more obviously toxic, and their holds on control of us, we great masses of compassionate and intelligent people round the world, grow ever more fraudulent—ever more of Fiat Currencies and truly Artificial Intelligence.

Remember above all, please, dear People, these Monsters need us to fall for their Wars.