Palantir Technolgies began with its current Chair PETER THIEL and current CEO Alexander Karp in 2003-2004. Its first major customer was In-Q-Tel, the admitted recruiter of start-ups and services in ‘Silicon Valley’ for the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency. Palantir’s Karp and Thiel argued then and now that Silicon Valley (Digital Technology) needed to be more MILITANT an ally for the United States’ and all of NATO’s Militaries in the ‘War on Terror’ after “ ‘9/11/01’ “.

That is, Palantir’s premise-for-being arose from endorsing Big Lies that had by 2003 already subverted Civil Liberties within the United States—we know the pre-9/11/01-penned USA P.A.T.R.I.O.T. (Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism) Act and we know the Department of Homeland Security every visit to a domestic Airport) and had already allowed invasions of Afghanistan and then Iraq to steal trillions of Dollars and Pounds and Euros in resources.

We look today only at Palantir in 2025.

Specifically we look at revenue that Palantir has received or is poised to receive from the United States’ I.R.S. (Internal Revenue Service), I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), H.H.S. (Health and Human Services) and the D. o. D. (Department of Defense).

I. C. E.

USA Today:

DENVER ‒ Federal officials are building a sprawling new database system they're calling "ImmigrationOS" to track and target millions of living illegally in the United States

A $30 million no-bid contract with GOP megadonor Peter Thiel's Palantir Technologies will help Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents build a sophisticated system to prioritize people for deportation […]’

Alex Karp had in January 2020, speaking while at Davos for the World Economic Forum’s Winter Meeting (Palantir is one of the WEFs 100 Strategic Partners among Corporations and Foundations) defended Palantir’s aid in incarcerating as many as 680 family-members (Mississippi, 2018) in one day.

In a CNBC interview at Davos, Palantir CEO Alex Karp admitted that his company “[finds] people in our country who are undocumented.” For years, Palantir has attempted to deny or downplay any role in those operations by pointing to the two wings of ICE, which deal with “criminal investigations” and immigration enforcement.

Palantir, a technology company founded by Karp and Peter Thiel, has contracts with the Pentagon, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security. Last year alone, Palantir secured $1.5 billion in new federal government contracts. But it has faced the most scrutiny over its contracts with ICE.

In 2018, ICE made nearly ten times as many immigration arrests at workplaces than the previous year. Under Derek Benner, head of HSI, the strategy of targeting “illegal employment” became integral to the agency’s mission.

The most well-known example of a workplace raid enabled by Palantir’s technology might be the series of Mississippi raids that arrested 680 people in one day. Families were torn apart by those raids, which detained and deported parents. In just one example, two children were left alone for eight days after ICE arrested both of their parents during the August 7 raids. To this day, parents arrested in that raid are still detained.’

I. R. S.

MAKENNA KELLY, a reporter and analyst from Nebraska, now writing for Wired, has investigated through 19 articles this year moves made by Elon Musk and/or his long-time partners Karp and Thiel to seize and exploit U.S. Government agencies’ data regarding citizens.

Kelly writes below.

‘Palantir, the software company cofounded by Peter Thiel, is part of an effort by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to build a new “mega API” for accessing Internal Revenue Service records, IRS sources tell WIRED.

For the past three days, DOGE and a handful of Palantir representatives, along with dozens of career IRS engineers, have been collaborating to build a single API layer above all IRS databases at an event previously characterized to WIRED as a “hackathon,” sources tell WIRED. Palantir representatives have been onsite at the event this week, a source with direct knowledge tells WIRED.

For more from Makenna Kelly, please visit her Wired authors’ page.

H. H. S.

Palantir Technologies has miserably failed Americans during years of “ ‘COVID-19’ “. A humane use of true data might have saved millions of elderly Americans’ lives through door-to-door care and saved millions of children from injuries and deaths due to coercive deployment of genes-altering Pfizer and Moderna ‘vaccines’. Instead of banishment and prosecution under new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Palantir now has in 2025 expanded access to all U.S. citizens’ health-records and expanded influence toward decisions and policies for people’s health. In April the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘expanded a contract with Palantir to apply its outbreak response and disease surveillance solution to more respiratory diseases’, the FedScoop article by Dave Nyszepir states. Palantir itself promises more gathering of individuals’ data and ‘genomic sequencing of variants’ for purposes of tracking.

’Palantir said it would continue to modernize the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response (DCIPHER) environment, built on its Foundry platform, to ensure CDC has the infrastructure necessary to perform genomic sequencing of variants and track them and their outcomes.’

By the way, the S. H. A. R. E. acronym may be ever more tortured, shall we say than that for P. A. T. R. I. O. T.. This wrangling of language is: ‘ Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE) ‘

‘The Department of Health and Human Services will let its agencies use Palantir’s data analytics platform via a five-year, $90 million blanket purchase agreement announced Wednesday.

Palantir Foundry can now be obtained for HHS missions with Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE) contract task orders.

Within HHS, Foundry is already used by the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration and helped them generate pandemic data insights, but SHARE represents an expansion beyond COVID-19 response.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with HHS and the confidence in our software it is showing by selecting Palantir for a long-term, wide-ranging BPA,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir U.S. government, in the announcement. “We are proud to provide the software backbone to some of the country’s most critical public health missions.”

HHS, itself, issued the first SHARE task order for 10-and-a-half months and millions of dollars to vertically integrate Foundry so teams can configure low- to no-code applications to manage, ingest and access administrative data securely across business domains.

SHARE allows agencies to select from a pool of prequalified vendors on the delivery side.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again extended and expanded a contract with Palantir to apply its outbreak response and disease surveillance solution to more respiratory diseases.

As part of the previous contract, Palantir said it would continue to modernize the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response (DCIPHER) environment, built on its Foundry platform, to ensure CDC has the infrastructure necessary to perform genomic sequencing of variants and track them and their outcomes.’

D. o. D.

Thank goodness that ‘Trump’s Golden Dome’ has arisen in 2025 to reap the billions Dollars lost by Education, Health and Human Services, Veterans’ Health-Care, … and so forth. You may already know the Partners: Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Palantir Technologies, and Peter Thiel’s additional investment, Anduril, its specialty robotics.

Frank Holmes writes enthusiastically for Forbes about prospects materializing with the Golden Dome.

‘The private sector is stepping up in a major way. According to an exclusive Reuters report, SpaceX, Palantir and Anduril are collaborating on a bid to build a satellite constellation capable of tracking and targeting hostile missiles. This proposal envisions 400 to 1,000 satellites orbiting the Earth, forming the backbone of the Golden Dome’s so-called custody layer, which provides sensing functions.

These aren’t just science fiction concepts anymore. They’re technologically feasible and potentially deployable within the decade.

Other major players like Boeing are pitching existing assets like the X-37B spaceplane, while defense startups such as Epirus, Ursa Major and Armada are also jockeying for a role. The Pentagon has reportedly received interest from over 180 companies, Reuters says.

Big Bets, Big Risks

As exciting as it all sounds, I’m keeping a level head. There are real risks involved. For one, the price tag will be enormous. Some estimates suggest the Golden Dome project could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, especially if it includes ground- and space-based layers. The initial engineering work alone could cost between $6 billion and $10 billion, according to SpaceX estimates.

There’s also the issue of reliability. Space-based interceptors need to work instantly under extreme conditions, years after being deployed. That’s a high bar to clear, even for today’s most advanced aerospace companies.’

Let Us See What We Can Do

