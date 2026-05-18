'Warm Song' Remembering Our "Creative Writing Class" at Stanford and our Ed's Place

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'WARM SONG' To a Host who travel round To a Place where the Hamm’s sign streams Ever up and down, Eyes gleam with shouts of delights found In the Smokey Dim and Burbling Din Our energies illumined (really), Next to Ed’s Pensioners on their stools, Our elbows up and out. Terrapin! Warm Song, Warm Song, The Nights and Mornings Long Well, hoist from our Pitchers And the Schooner glasses filled! Celebrate again our “Class” And More (Place people, earlier Stegner Fellows) who “adjourned” To Ed’s Place—O, hole-in-the-wall Bar Beside a Chinese restaurant Across the street from twin Marquees Of the Aquarius Theater In Downtown Palo Alto, Late afternoons into nights Of our 1971-1972 Year at Stanford. Yay, our Springtime of Successes! For Winter months before, we regular drinkers Left Leland’s “Farm”, the Campus vastly spread With low-slung ’Spanish Colonial Revival’ Department buildings, their sandstone Softly red as lands riven by Railroads During the Americas’ latter 19th-century California, Serried Arches like Estancia’s, Palm-Trees lining Lawns beside Undergraduates’ Mercedes, … The “Farm” and our own privileged “Class” of scarcely more than one dozen attending, Tuesday and Thursday, 2:00 to 4:00, In the 4th-floor Jones Room of Stanford’s Old Library … We left to drink and talk in our Ed’s Place, Emerson (no less!) Street, Palo Alto’s Downtown. We sure were odd! Motley as the United States, 1971-1972! Our Creative Writing “Class” of Fellows— Wallace Stegner and Edith Meirless, a mere six chosen From thousands of international applicants, And a likewise special set of Post-Graduate Students. We gathered for two hours, those Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, Around an Oval Table of Mahogany within walls Book-lined to their ceilings, the fabled 4th-floor Jones Room of Stanford’s Old Library. Within the two decades just past Ernest Gaines, Tillie Olsen, Evan Connell Jr., Wendell Berry, Robert Stone, Larry McMurtry, Ken Kesey, Judith Rascoe, Thomas McGuane, Jim Harrison, … had read from their Novels and Stories And talked around this Table! We were as surely earnest! 1971-1972 In the Americas, Writing mattered As if we and it might change our Nations’ Cultures And the world’s swift, Wars-torn turning. New Journalism! Prose and Poetry Cut-up to match the speed and shocks Of Holocausts nuclear and other! We were costumed to stand out Like private icons Within the whole Earth’s spectacle. The scarves! The hats! Eyes lit By reflections and from within. Look around our Table. John Zimarowski of Boston, Locks tumbling to magenta Boa, stories of romance among Cockettes, April Smith, 21 and from the Northeast too, Cherry beret, boots calf-high, the novelist beginning with what she knew, Fred Pfiel, Deer-stalker and Pork-pie Hat and Corn-cob pipe, Road-gangs’ Godot, Hunt Hawkins, Johns Hopkins Lacrosse, Fellow in Tanzania, whose protagonist conversed with a Jack-in-the-Box, Anne West, blouses of flowers matching her Henna hair, always inclining toward Concern, Bert Phillips of Private Schools in Tennessee. Styronesque musings and sportjackets with leather elbows-patches, Tom Zigal, another 21, open of face, direct in his prose As a Texas oil-field hand schooled by Blonde on Blonde and Austin, Scott Turow of Chicago and Amherst, Committed, thoughtful, nuanced, like the Rent-Strike his novel depicted, Michael Rogers of Redlands’ southern California, Tanned, player of the Flute AND Water Polo, fiction published in Esquire and also young as me, The ex-Marines Alan Boatman and Robert Roth, Both shorter than 5’ 7” and worrying through novels that might make sense of what they’s seen in Vietnam Glenn Godfrey of Belize in a black-and-gold shirt like silk, Its lapels wide, and his boyhood of Saturday-afternoon movies in the City that carried fragrances of wood and sand, And Chuck, Chuck Kinder of gol-durn West Virginia with his big MACK cap And broad shoulders and fine-wrought Snakehunter, Companions with me there at the long Table, My Lee blue jeans, black cowboy-boots, unwashed hair, Bearing in the breast-pocket of a $1.99 J.C. Penney T-shirt (Affordable to Cannery-workers and black or red or green) The additional identity of a pack of Winston cigarettes, Of which I smoked at least two each Class, And all of us Under guidance of the avuncular Professor “Dick” Scowcroft, considerate yet quick as a cat, Whose care made us Name him “Coach” of our ironical But dear ‘Creative Writing Softball Team’ In the Spring of our successes, 19 and 72. To a Host who travel round To a Place where the Hamm’s sign streams Ever up and down. Eyes gleam with shouts of delights found In the Smokey Dim and Burbling Din Our energies illumined (really) Next to Ed’s Pensioners on their stools, Our elbows up and out. Terrapin! Warm Song, Warm Song, The Nights and Mornings Long May 17, 2026 With thanks to Tom Zigal for his reminders. First drafts 2017 and 2018.