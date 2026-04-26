Two Volunteers and "Glory [...]"

April 26, 2026

As a sample of the Album that combines six spoken Poems with six Tracks accompanied by Superlative Musicians (KIDD JORDAN, MORIKEBA KOUYATE; and the core of DPRAM ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH and DON VAPPIE; and HERLIN RILEY, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ERICA FALLS, ALEXEY MARTI, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR., and MARIO ABNEY), please check out Tracks 1 through 3 here.

‘Suzanne Corley’ 2:58

"Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” 4:33

‘Jusé Cruz’ 1:28

It’s the first Album on which I’ve tried to abut spoken Poems with music-laden Tracks. Please let me know how the sequencing comes across.

I can say: SUZANNE and JOSE as persons move me now more than ever and the voice of Erica Falls in unison with a saturant band on “Glory Glory Glory […]” practically spills over the bounds of mere sound, for me, as the performers’ excellence, inspiration and spirituality are together so strong.

Here are the two Poems about Volunteers and one Song (#1 worldwide Jazz and Classical last Mother’s Day in the USA, May 11) as they appear in THANKS and PRAISES […} and sequenced as they are in the CD companion to the Book.

From the Book and Album announced on this Substack April 26. By the way, you can BUY the Book and Album and another Book with a Subsctiption any Day!

Here are earlier Posts of ‘Suzanne Corley’, ‘Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All”, and ‘José Cruz’.

The Audio for ‘Suzanne’ has undergone DPFTC today.

When “Glory Glory Glory […'] reached #1 Jazz & Classical and #8 among ALL Songs worldwide last May.

The portrait of Toussant Louverture (another Volunteer) that José Cruz framed and gaze to Maryse and me.