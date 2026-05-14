1 and #3 May 13, 2026. Two Tracks Introducing the album "Make Magic GO!" Don Paul, Alex de Grassi and Hamid Drake are the GALLOP Trio.

May 14, 2026

Very glad to pass along that ‘Gateway’ and ‘The Same Way the Water’, the opening two Poems and Tracks of Alex’s and Hamid’s and my to-be-released album Make Magic GO! charted #1 and #3 on the PlayMPE platform’s record of Downloads from 2100+ Radio-Stations and related respondents yesterday.

Downloads mean that folks are putting Tracks into their Libraries. We’ve had 1000s of Downloads through this ‘Stands the Human Being’ Substack since December 2024, most by far from the LOUISIANA STORIES album of two CDs by DPRAM, that band of superlative musicians with whom I’m so lucky to work, Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons. Downloads are most appreciated and gratifying of listeners’ responses.

Hamid and Alex and I first performed together in California, April of 2014—April 13, a Sunday afternoon in the upstairs music-space of Paul Canales’ Duende restaurant in downtown Oakland and the next night at the S.P.A.C.E. Theater in Ukiah, CA, a Benefit for that community-center which Katrina Frey of Frey Wines and Alex helped to organize. The three of us got along great from the first. How brilliantly and sympathetically Alex and Hamid improvised together was simply a pleasure to partake in.

Hamid, Alex and I after closing our Set in Ukiah with the poem ‘Blue Lightning’ about “two Sonnys from the Deep South”—Sonny Liston the boxer and Sonny Blount / Sun Ra the composer, musician and bandleader.

We met again in New Orleans, June of 2018, to work with Kidd Jordan on the soundtrack for Melissa Gregory Rue’s very fine documentary “Live Out Loud”.

Melissa Gregory Rue, Hamid, Kidd Jordan, DP, Alex, Rick G. Nelson, and Dave Rue, June 5, 2018 at Marigny Studio, afternoon of sound-tracking for Melissa’s “Live Out Loud”. Photo by Ryan Hodgson Rigsbee.

Toward the very end of Tracking on our second day at Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Recording Studio in New Orleans, after Alex and Hamid completed music for Melissa;s short film “Esperanza’s Turn”, the three of us got into poems that begin my manuscript for the reminiscent book Make Magic GO!

We recorded six Poems/Tracks in about one hour at tail-end in that day in the Studio—such are Hamid’s and Alex’s skills and sensitivities and the rapport and energies between us. Both ‘Gateway’ and ‘The Same Way the Water’ depict my early experiences in the U.S.A., as a six-year-old arriving cross-country from Brandon, Manitobe with my mother in our licorice pink-and-black Pontiac with dog Trudy and cat Tuck, 1956 and 1957. I don’t need to tell you-all that our U.S.A. felt far more free and flamboyant then!

Geiger Mountain, above Reno, Nevada, 1956, with my mother, “Betty”, Photo by Rod Hulme (‘The Manitoulin Kid’)

Wading in the American River, California, 1957. Photo by either Betty or Rod.