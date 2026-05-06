DON VAPPIE on New Orleans' Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp

May 6, 2026

MARYSE and I checked in via Zoom with internationally touring musicians DON VAPPIE and COURTNEY BRYAN about their experiences in the Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp that JACKIE HARRIS began in New Orleans 31 years ago.

Don Vappie is winner of the 2021 Steve Martin Banjo Prize and a 2022 inductee into the Banjo Hall of Fame. He contributes greatly to Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons (DPRAM),

Courtney Bryan is a winner of the 2023 MacArthur ‘Genius’ award and a composer and performer with Orchestras and bands across the U.S. and Europe. Her Doctorate in Musical Arts is from Columbia University and she’s a Professor at Newcomb College of Tulane University as well as Composer-in-Residence for the Jacksonville Symphony.

Since 1995, JON BATISTE, Courtney herself, TROMBONE SHORTY, GREGORY AGID, JOHN MICHAEL BRADFORD, … have graduated from the Camp … to careers that bring them to play on several Continents. In 2026 another LSASJC graduate, CHIEF XIAN ATUNDE ADJUAH (his former name CHRISTIAN SCOTT), the bandleader, composer and 6-time Grammy nominee, returns to the Camp as this year’s teaching Artist-in-Residence. His Uncle, DONALD HARRISON JR., one of the most acclaimed and accomplished of living Saxophonists, is the Camp’s Artistic Director and lead teacher. RODERICK PAULIN, ANDREW BAHAM, STEPHANIE JORDAN, HERMAN LEBEAUX, and Don Vappie are among more than one dozen Instructors.

Three Weeks for a Student, learning from these musicians Monday through Friday, at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, a Ship’s Horn reach from the Mississippi River, nearby neighborhoods where Jazz was indeed born, … Such a Bargain!

Don Vappie on interacting with LSASJC students and teachers.

DV on “Just playng music opens up your mind to all these possibilities”

DV on Jackie Harris and her “commitment”—”Whatever it takes, she’s there.”

The Email Address to register for the 2026 Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp in New Orleans is https://louisarmstrongjazzcamp.com and the Phone Number is 504 715 9295!