Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'José Cruz'

' "How Is Carmen?" / You asked, José Cruz / When you, Maryse and I last met / Always thinking about others, / José Cruz, that was him!'
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Mar 06, 2026

March 6, 2026

Recalling José Cruz always uplifts me. He had that quality! ‘He smiled with that sweetness / Hearts that know from pain find.’ José Cruz was another Volunteer who keep coming in to WWOZ during the last few months of his years with Cancer.

	"José Cruz"
		           
José Cruz—you Feather of Light— 
Gave Maryse and me a portrait
Of Toussaint L’Ouverture—
The General he so admired,
Splendid in blue, black and red
Uniform, astride a horse—
That he’d found in a Shop
And then framed with 
His cabinet-maker’s craft
In his third-to-last month.

Cancer had bent the already
Short José Cruz
Like a knife over seven years.
Vertebra by vertebra, 
The disease’s fangs
Ate into his spine like acid to bone. 
Still—you Walking Triumph,
José Cruz!—he smiled
With the sweetness
Hearts that know from pain find.

“How is Carmen?”
You asked, José Cruz, 
When you, Maryse and I last met.
Always thinking about others,
José Cruz, that was him!
Champion! Conquerer! 
“Émerveillé!” (one rapt with wonder) 
Maryse exclaims. 
Angel with THE secret,
Giving, and your upturning light!

From the upcoming book, THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits, and Songs.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture