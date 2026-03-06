March 6, 2026

Recalling José Cruz always uplifts me. He had that quality! ‘He smiled with that sweetness / Hearts that know from pain find.’ José Cruz was another Volunteer who keep coming in to WWOZ during the last few months of his years with Cancer.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "José Cruz" José Cruz—you Feather of Light— Gave Maryse and me a portrait Of Toussaint L’Ouverture— The General he so admired, Splendid in blue, black and red Uniform, astride a horse— That he’d found in a Shop And then framed with His cabinet-maker’s craft In his third-to-last month. Cancer had bent the already Short José Cruz Like a knife over seven years. Vertebra by vertebra, The disease’s fangs Ate into his spine like acid to bone. Still—you Walking Triumph, José Cruz!—he smiled With the sweetness Hearts that know from pain find. “How is Carmen?” You asked, José Cruz, When you, Maryse and I last met. Always thinking about others, José Cruz, that was him! Champion! Conquerer! “Émerveillé!” (one rapt with wonder) Maryse exclaims. Angel with THE secret, Giving, and your upturning light!

From the upcoming book, THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits, and Songs.