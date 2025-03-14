March 14, 2025

The day is here. I’m asking you-all, out there in lands I know not where, now Following this Stands The Human Being Substack, or Subscribing to it for free, to consider a Paid Subscription.

What’s on Offer for this prospective Upgrade in Support? Books foryou to choose from. Albums for you to choose from. The promise of even more Posts in this Year of Tumult 2025, this Year of Contrived Confusion and more Unnecessary Misery. With a few Radical—to the roots—turns, looking to one another in our neighborhoods and across Borders thorugh the Internet, we may achieve the freedoms and prosperity that our current tools, the media and technologies that WE have created, deserve.

Also, your Paid Subscriptions will help me give back to Substack, and serve us both as support for Substack. I like and admire Substack. Substack provides multiple means for communication—Text, Audio, Video, Chats, Notes Substack asks nothing from its users … except a really small percentage of the revenue from—you guessed it—Paid Subscriptions. So I’d really like to materially THANK Substack for its Platform and its many means of communication for community.

What I have to offer is based on the model of Community Radio-Stations during their Pledge-Drives.

For the basic $50-per-year Subscription I’d like to send you one copy of my short 2005 book with a long title, To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ / Abandoning the ‘New World Order’ of Financiers’ Corporate State, AND your choice of the 2025 Album LOUISIANA STORIES by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons, or the 2022 Album COMPASSION / Poems and Drums by HAMID DRAKE and myself.

This Substack has excerpted To Prevent […] a few times. Some of you have complimented its overview of Banksters’ thefts and Wars over centuries,

In March of 2023 I wrote about Central Banks’ emerging trickery of Digital Currencies as yet one more World Economic Forum-centered effort to enslave us.

Since last April I’ve had the pleasure of presenting Tracks from LOUISIANA STORIES. I love the Rivers Answer Moons band, you know, and these musicians’ “tree-mendous” (Buster Worley, Thorne Bay, Alaska) capacities as players and as individuals. The 2-CD Album reached #2 among Crossover Jazz and #2 among Contemporary Jazz Albums in North America in Weeks of this past February.

Excerpts of it on this Substack have drawn more than Downloads—very gratifying that strangers add DPRAM Tracks to their Libraries! “That’s what it’s all about—reaching people,” both ROGER LEWIS and KIRK JOSEPH of Rivers Answer Moons have said. You may want to check out the three Tracks in the ‘Dance with Us’ selection from last December—each with Vocal and then as Instrumental. Again let me state as if a Shout: I love what this Band can do! These musicians are themselve worlds-changers.

COMPASSION, the Album with Hamid Drake, is also excerpted on this Stack. MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN, my wife, has summed up Hamid’s abilities and stature nicely: “Hamid is beyond categories.”

The Downbeat Critics Poll has voted him #1 in Percussion for many years since 2014. Please have a listen to him in three of our Tracks from COMPASSION. What a laugh has Hamid! And what an artist of drumming he is!

Moving up the Tiers of Premiums on offer, for $100 you can have both the LOUISIANA STORIES and the COMPASSION Albums AND a copy of my three-books-in-one 2008 Volume, 337 pages, The World Is Turning; “ ‘9/11’ “, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World.

The World Is Turning […] received praise from VICTORIA ASHLEY, ELLEN BROWN, and JIM HOFFMAN as well as from KEVIN RYAN

The World Is Turning […] includes both 2002’s book “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State and To Prevent […] and 97 pages of text and images, most of the latter dealing with the ‘Deriviatives’ and ‘Bail-out’ that cost millions in the U.S. their homes.

FOFS is a book from which I’ve read on this Stack and one that I hope still serves to expose that Big Lie fundatmental to the Abuses that We Masses have suffered from the Ruling Few in this century.

So, with the above summaries of the two books and the two albums on offer, you have, hope, a pretty good sense of what’s available for your Support. We’re happy to Ship anywhere in North America and ‘round the world.

Maryse suggested that I 'Define the two levels’ of Support ‘in a way that helps Subscribers see clearly what they are getting at each level.’

Let me try. For a boost to Paid Subscription at the $50 level, you’ll receive To Prevent […] and either the double-CD LOUISIANA STORIES or COMPASSION / Poems and Drums. For $100 in Support, you’ll receive both Albums and The World Is Turning […] and its two-books-in-one along with additional text and images.

The prospective amounts can be paid however works best for you—in lump-sum or in monthly increments.

The main thing that I’ll feel from Paid Subscriptions is an increase in partnership. Already, from the Comments and Messages and Notes that Substack features, I’ve gained at least friendly contact with dozens of readers and insights and tips from many. I think, too, that Subscribers and Followers of this Stack have gotten to know the Sticking Up For Children Partners in Haiti and Louisiana who—to me—are examples of perseverance and community and advances for us all. You may have seen many Stands The Human Being Posts admiring the Staffs and Students of our SUFC Partners in the FEPE orphanage and the EFE School and College Canapé Vert of Port-au-Prince, Haiti and the Lekol Toupatou school for adults’ literacy in the Cayes Jacmel village along Haiti’s southern Coast. Below, one adult taught by Marie Yolene Desiral in Cayes Jacmel writes on the class’s greenboard last September and two very young students at College Canapé Vert are Speakers at CCV’s Haitian Flag Day ceremony last May 18.

Let me brag now on the Cayes Jacmel Lekol Toupatou adults. 18 there have learned to write their names over the past year. Then—Enterprise Arising!—they made “a Business”. Gathering in a group at the School, they mixed tubs of Cleaning Liquids and then bottled them for sale along the Coast. So far—and in less than two months!—the Business of Propte Toupatou—Clean, or Cleanliness, Everywhere, like Lèkol Toupatou is School Everywhere—have produced three big Batches of the Propte Toupatou bottles and swiftly sold them all … so that NOW the business is issuing micro-loans to Vendors along that southern Coast.

These women of Lèkol and then Propte Toupatou show—like Students and Staffs across Haiti show in their maintaining School despite sundry difficulies—to me is: how boundless are the possibilties and achievements for people uniting toward objectives.

WE can do anything. WE can do everything. There’s no good reason for us—billions of OUR world—to endure anymore the Criminal Nonsense that composes most of the 10 leading Posts of mine that Substack lists below.

Thank you again! I look forward to hearing more from you in the future—to sharing as this platform can share—and to working with you MUCH MORE

This Stack has also given me the pleasure of sharing many subjects

