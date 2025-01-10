A very brief Post, linking you-all the updated Page as to Progress by Staff and Students in the FEPE Orphanage and EFE School of the Delmas district in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

You may be AMAZED and GLADDENED by accomplishments there and by realtities incidentally revealed about the VIV AYSANM alliance of 15 ‘gangs’, representing more than 80% of Port-au-Prince’s territory and thus including more than three million people.

A Talent-Show with a Theme of ‘GRATITUDE’ for 14 years of FEPE’s and EFE’s existence and advances.

All accompanied by the Instrumental version of “Something You Got “ by DPRAM from our LOUISIANA STORIES album.

