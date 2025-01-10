The F.E.P.E. Orphanage and the E.F.E. School in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti--Another Year Forward!
The Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (FEPE) Orphanage and the Ecole Foyer Espoir (EFE) School are Partners with Sticking. Up For Children, based in New Orleans, of 11 years standing and moving forward!
A very brief Post, linking you-all the updated Page as to Progress by Staff and Students in the FEPE Orphanage and EFE School of the Delmas district in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
F.E.P.E. and E.F.E—Another Year Forward, 2024 into 2025
You may be AMAZED and GLADDENED by accomplishments there and by realtities incidentally revealed about the VIV AYSANM alliance of 15 ‘gangs’, representing more than 80% of Port-au-Prince’s territory and thus including more than three million people.
A Talent-Show with a Theme of ‘GRATITUDE’ for 14 years of FEPE’s and EFE’s existence and advances.
All accompanied by the Instrumental version of “Something You Got “ by DPRAM from our LOUISIANA STORIES album.