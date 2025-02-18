Sticking Up For Children's Partners Kick-Off 2025 Beautifully
An Opening-the-Year Review from Haiti and New Orleans. We're very lucky to know these Students, Teachers, and Administrators!
Dear Friends on Substack,
Please check out this updating Post of yesterday from the Sticking Up For Children website. For me, revisiting the latest SUFC Partners’ progress is always UPLIFTING. Elevation by Association. Students, Teachers, Administrators in the Schools of Port-au-Prince—College Canapé Vert and Ecole Foyer Espoir (EFE)—and the Orphanage there, Foyer Espoit Pour les Enfants (FEPE), just keep doing IT. They keep going to School despite gunshots in the streets. They fulfill goals and embody Centuries-old Haitian ideals. I love their earnest faces.
Especially I look forward to your seeing the three photos taken by Jean Baptise Olivier of one Student of the FEPE Orpahange, Amarie Rose. Olivier was a Student living at FEPE when Maryse first met him in January 2014. Now he’s a caretaker of the Pre-Schoolers at FEPE and EFE and a photographer whose gifts appear to have a boundless future!