Please check out this updating Post of yesterday from the Sticking Up For Children website. For me, revisiting the latest SUFC Partners’ progress is always UPLIFTING. Elevation by Association. Students, Teachers, Administrators in the Schools of Port-au-Prince—College Canapé Vert and Ecole Foyer Espoir (EFE)—and the Orphanage there, Foyer Espoit Pour les Enfants (FEPE), just keep doing IT. They keep going to School despite gunshots in the streets. They fulfill goals and embody Centuries-old Haitian ideals. I love their earnest faces.

Especially I look forward to your seeing the three photos taken by Jean Baptise Olivier of one Student of the FEPE Orpahange, Amarie Rose. Olivier was a Student living at FEPE when Maryse first met him in January 2014. Now he’s a caretaker of the Pre-Schoolers at FEPE and EFE and a photographer whose gifts appear to have a boundless future!

February 17, 2025

With our Partners in Haiti, the story endures.

They PERSEVERE. And they GROW.

The two Schools in Port-au-Prince, College Canapé Vert and Ecole Foyer Espoir (EFE) and the Orphanage there, Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (FEPE) maintain their purpose. Students, Teachers, Administrators keep going to School. They do so between Blockades of Manifestations in the ongoing civil strife of Port-au-Prince. Guns keep firing there, and “stray” bullets flying, but the Students, Teachers and Administrators still walk to their Schools and keep up their Classes.

​​Enrollments have re-grown to 491 at College Canapé Vert this past Friday, February 14, and to over 200 at EFE. All 31 students boarding at the FEPE orphanage study—and play—EVERY day, guided by former FEPE students.

In Cayes Jacmel the adult-literacy Class of Lèkol Toupatou (Haitian Kréyol for School Everywhere) meets at least twice a week. Women walk as many as three miles each way to the improvised School that Marie Yolene Desiral heads. They advance in Lessons from the Mon Livre Unique textbook and from Videos, each around one half-hour long, in Lèkol Toupatou’s series of 148 such videos. Ladies of the Cayes Jacmel School this past month began a new business, the Lekol Toupatou Cleaning Products. They mixed and bottled supplies to work with homes and businesses along their part of Haiti’s southern Coast.

Both the Mon Livre Unique textbook and the Lèkol Toupatou videos are the years-long brainchilds of Madame Marie Marthe Balin Franck Paul, now 88, my wife Maryse’s aunt and a School-Teacher since she was 17.

Claude Bernard Serant’s and his team’s fine documentary about Mme. Franck Paul, Une Exceptionale Educator, will premiere in Port-au-Prince early this year.​

​ ​ ​Perhaps the greatest news we have for 2025 is that the first six Modules of Lekol Toupatou, a TOTAL of 45 half-hours in Lessons, will air across Haiti via YouTube.

Thus, every Haitian who’s now ‘illiterate’ will have access to empower himself or herself through learning to read and write. Such access fulfills the lifelong dream of Madame Marie Marthe Balin Franck Paul.

A Roll of Photos and Video-Stills from the SUFC Partners’ 2025 Kick-Off

Learning together at EFE.

A gathering of 18 at EFE.

A Snack with Mango-Juice at CCV.

Teacher and students warm up.

January 3, 2025, Mme. Franck Paul receives her Award as one of 50

model Women in Haiti.

Mme. Marie Jo Poux and Jean Claude Louis Pierre of FEPE and the Hope for Haitian Children Foundation with a violin for students from our mutual Partner Hungry for Music. They’re 78 and 81 respectively.

#1 of three artful, astonishing and beautiful photographs by

Jean Baptiste Olivier of Amarie Rose, now six years old, a student adoped into FEPE by Marie Jo in September 2020. Olivier was himself an orphan in FEPE and a student in EFE. The photos from Olivier arrived via Internet to SUFC in early February 2025.

#2

#3

Another magnificent photo by Olivier.

Now you may see How and Why every effort meant to help the free and most complete development of children served by our Partners, and all children across Haiti, and all children 'round the world, is infinitely worthwhile.

Children may have assistants—like my erstwhile A.I. interpretor “Hai” here on Substack—but they intriniscally are humanity’s best future.

Please visit the SUFC Website for much more about Lékol Toupatou; the Lékol Toupatou class in Caye Jacmel; EFE; FEPE; College Canapé Vert; and Supporters such as JAMBAR, Frey Wines, Strip-Ease of New Orleans, WWOZ, and Hungry for Music. You may be amazed and grateful, too.

One Tab of Pages on the SUFC Website lists events and Tracks by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons (DPRAM). DPRAM is linked arm-in-arm with SUFC’s Partners in Haiti and New Orleans and elsewhere, as we’re committed— like JAMBAR is committed to its Partners —to sharing revenue from the Band’s Albums and Performances with SUFC’s Partners. Grow the Whole. every step of the Way!

