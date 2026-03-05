Stands the Human Being



Transcript

Introducing THANKS and PRAISES, Poems, Portraits and Songs, Book One. "Informed by admiration for its subjects ... Good people who so outnumber the Tiny Few who somehow dominate the News"

Tonic against the "War War War" and "Demons" around us
Don Paul
Mar 05, 2026

March 5, 2026

I hope that you enjoy this Introduction and the first two Videos and Audios of portrait Poems that will follow on this day. You, too, may be feeling like some celebration of good and fantastically giving people—as opposed to Re-Runs of Loutish Monsters and the Evil Doings—is DUE for Helpful Balance. As this little video says, “Be sure that we can win.” We just have to work together and create solutions both new and timeless. Like Suzanne Corley and José Cruz and their giving serve to remind us!

The book and its accompanying album should be out by April 15.

