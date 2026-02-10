"My Old Man", 1990 and 2026. Plus, John W. DeCamp's brave, censored book, The Franklin Cover-Up. It matters now more than ever.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and George H.W. Bush, Presidential Campaign-Event, Waldorf Astoria , 1988.

Feb 10 2026

We may be reminded what big, bloody messes George Herbert Walker Bush made in the world during his Administration.

We may also be reminded of Nebraska State Senator John DeKamp’s brave book The Franklin Cover-Up. Please see this ‘Monsters Mentor Monsters’ post over on the donpaulwearerev.com website, February of 2021, coincident with “Roll-Out” of '‘ ‘vaccines’ “ for “ ‘COVID-19’ “. for Links from John DeKamp’s brave book … about kidnapping of young boys—newspaper-deliverers! in the Midwest for sexual abuse by Government officials said to be as elevated at George H.W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

'Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder' are intertwined with politicians and Banks in John DeCamp’s book of 1992, The Franklin Cover-Up. (32) DeCamp, a former U.S. Army Infantry Captain and aide to subsequent CIA Director William Colby and for 16 years a Republican State Senator in Nebraska, relates in detail the kidnapping of adolescent and younger boys for their evident use in sodomy by George H.W. Bush and Dick Cheney during the late 1980s. (33) A documentary on the abuse, "Conspiracy of Silence", was suddenly dropped by the Discovery Channel before airing in 1994; it still can be seen on YouTube. (34)

Don Paul is the youngest winner of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in Creative Writing at Stanford, age 20 in 1971. Between ‘73 and 1980 he was a logger in Northwest Washington and Southeast Alaska and a roughneck in the Gulf of Mexico. He qualified for the 1980 and 1988 U.S. Men’s Olympic Marathon Trials and held the World Road Best for running 50 kilometers between 1982 and 1992. This century, he’s worked with Housing Is a Human Right in San Francisco and Common Ground in New Orleans. He’s written over 40 books and led or produced 29 albums, the latest LOUISIANA STORIES with his band Rivers Answer Moons. He and Maryse Philippe Déjean, his wife, now co-direct Sticking Up For Children and are SO GLAD to work with Students and Staffs in Haiti and New Orleans!