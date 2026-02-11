Stands the Human Being

KIRK JOSEPH's rhythms set DPRAM'S 'Marsha's' a-percolating and then MICHAEL DOMINICI on WWOZ calls the sousaphonist "a great innovator". Kirk's 65th Birthday is Feb 16!
"We used to wonder--How does he get so much sound out of that instrument?"
Don Paul
Feb 11, 2026

Today is the One-Year Anniversary of a Post that’s received many Views and Downloads from you-all out there. (THANK YOU!)

What I offer today is a series of essences from the Post and from the Feb 4 2025 interview by Michael D of Kirk and me over O-Z.

This first excerpt for today from the Feb 11 2025 gives the opening 1:30 or so of ‘Marsha’s’ from Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons’ album LOUISIANA STORIES. Kirk came up with this Cooking Set of Rhythms for DPRAM’s ‘Marsha’s’ through tapping out their basis on his Sousaphone.

